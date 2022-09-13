Premier urges MPs to follow Queen Elizabeth’s example
(CNS): At a special meeting of Parliament on Monday commemorating Queen Elizabeth and pledging allegiance to King Charles, Premier Wayne Panton said that the Queen had been an impeccable example of a leader. Panton said she led by example and urged his colleagues to do the same,e as he spoke about the things they could take away from her leadership qualities. He urged them to adopt her leadership traits of humility, selflessness, dignity and integrity.
“As leaders, let us be inspired by the life and legacy of her late Majesty and may we never confuse our positions or our office as being about our personal identity,” the premier said. “Let us recommit ourselves to our purpose and to hold first and foremost the responsibilities of our roles. Let us commit our time, talent and treasure to improving the lives of the people we serve and in so doing resist the impulsive pull of our egos that might tempt us to put ourselves first. We will be better leaders.”
Governor Martyn Roper said she was the best diplomat the UK had ever had, while Speaker McKeeva Bush said she was a “model of decency”. Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart said she was a constant presence here and her passing had “hit us all with heavy hearts”. Former premier Alden McLaughlin said she had become the most respected leader in the world and her absence on the world stage requires someone to step up and fill the role.
While marking the loss of Elizabeth II and the end of her reign, MPs were all nevertheless enthusiastic about her successor, King Charles III, making it clear that the Cayman Islands’ political landscape remains firmly in support of the British monarchy.
The period of national mourning for the Queen continues until next Tuesday following the funeral on Monday, 19 September, which will be a public holiday.
Category: Local News
In what could have been a heavy & somber day, The Premier, whether by design or not said just the right thing to lift the mood,
Humility, selflessness,dignity and integrity! We wish but as the saying goes “if wishes were horses beggars would ride”. They would have to be born again literally to possess such virtues – so we wait!
Brilliant stuff (headline) Wayne, has to be up for one of the best ‘Fringe one liners’ 😂😂
Habahahahhahahahahahahaahahahabahhaabbahabababababaahhahahahahahqhahahahahahahqhqqhqhhhhaahqhqhqhahqhhahhahahahahahhahahahaha
What a joke
The Queen of England. Grace, elegance and the India Partition.
Sitting on billions in property and assets while the shambling poors cry out.
Let us all strive to match this level of excellence.
Food banks closed on Monday across the country.
2.58pm The colonisation and partition of India took place before the Queen ascended the throne.Her personal wealth is in the region of $600 million far less than thousands of billionaires around the world and she did pay tax on her income.. As for the shambling poor we have large numbers right here in the Cayman Islands along with many local multi millionaires, might I suggest you strive to reduce this imbalance right on your own doorstep.
If your politicians were to follow the Queen’s example as your own Premier has urged, these islands would be a much better place.
Are you the patron of over 600 charities? Have you donated 1 Billion of your money?
Did you dismantle slavery 32 years before the USA? Do you know what the US civil war was about? A war that caused more people to die than in world war 2? Are you admired by over 80% of the population for your efforts? When you are gone you won’t be remembered, the queen is a part of history.
The India divide is just a stupid ignorant comment. The Queen is no more responsible for that than whatever crimes my ancestors committed. Have you even pondered why India and Pakistan have not merged again?
Of course the partition of India took place 5 years before she ascended to the thrown, and by 1947 retains colonial policy was determined by the British government not the Royal family, but why let facts get in-the way of your rant.
The MP’s could care less, all they want is to stay in power and take care of the main fat cats and the hell with everyone else. Nothing will ever change around here. Look at the new article on a flyover at Grand Harbour which is the worst bottleneck on the island. Why are they allowing more development in this area without the proper upgrades to the road network? Why don’t these hot shot developers have to pay for the infrastructure upgrades before they can build anything but instead our government gives these developers duty concessions.I believe everyone knows the correct answer to these dumb questions.
yawn….more empty platitudes. what else is he going to say?
Aren’t all platitudes empty by definition?
?…there is much to question about her reign.
at best she was an aloof, bland figure-head who did little to tackle any real issues facing her people.
“humility, selflessness, dignity and integrity”
All the qualities our representatives don’t have
And never will attain.
You’re not figureheads………run the country for your people….not only to get paid. Panton….just do something!
Says the man who actively sought out convicted criminals in order to be able to form a government.
Rich.
So don’t feel up and/or batter women, don’t sell cocaine, assault police officers, gamble with government issued credit cards, etc?
Got it. Good luck.