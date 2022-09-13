Premier urges MPs to follow Queen Elizabeth’s example

Premier Wayne Panton addresses a special meeting of Parliament

(CNS): At a special meeting of Parliament on Monday commemorating Queen Elizabeth and pledging allegiance to King Charles, Premier Wayne Panton said that the Queen had been an impeccable example of a leader. Panton said she led by example and urged his colleagues to do the same,e as he spoke about the things they could take away from her leadership qualities. He urged them to adopt her leadership traits of humility, selflessness, dignity and integrity.

“As leaders, let us be inspired by the life and legacy of her late Majesty and may we never confuse our positions or our office as being about our personal identity,” the premier said. “Let us recommit ourselves to our purpose and to hold first and foremost the responsibilities of our roles. Let us commit our time, talent and treasure to improving the lives of the people we serve and in so doing resist the impulsive pull of our egos that might tempt us to put ourselves first. We will be better leaders.”

Governor Martyn Roper said she was the best diplomat the UK had ever had, while Speaker McKeeva Bush said she was a “model of decency”. Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart said she was a constant presence here and her passing had “hit us all with heavy hearts”. Former premier Alden McLaughlin said she had become the most respected leader in the world and her absence on the world stage requires someone to step up and fill the role.

While marking the loss of Elizabeth II and the end of her reign, MPs were all nevertheless enthusiastic about her successor, King Charles III, making it clear that the Cayman Islands’ political landscape remains firmly in support of the British monarchy.

The period of national mourning for the Queen continues until next Tuesday following the funeral on Monday, 19 September, which will be a public holiday.