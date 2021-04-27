Director: Harbour marine park not ‘safe or sensible’

Wreck of the Cali (Photo by Courtney Platt)

(CNS) Joseph Woods, the director of the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands (PACI), has said that having the George Town Harbour designated as a marine park was not practical or sensible given that it is an anchorage area. Explaining why so much of the harbour, which was previously designated as a marine park under local legislation and a Mission Blue Hope Spot, has now been marked for the port, Woods told CNS that having ships anchor in a marine park where there are stiff penalties if marine life on the seabed is destroyed “is inadvisable”. As campaigners wait for government to take another look at the new port designation, Woods said there were also safety concerns to consider.

CNS asked Woods for documents or guidelines indicating why areas beyond the locations that cruise ships have traditionally anchored have been included in the new port designation, which was unveiled as part of the new revised marine park enhancement. Though no documentation has been supplied, Woods outlined the reasons why PACI sought a formal port designation and the removal of the marine park protections.

While the new marine park regulations significantly increase the areas of marine habitat around Cayman that are now formally protected to almost half of local waters, part of George Town Harbour, including reefs and the Wreck of the Cali, have lost their protections. Local environmental activists and those behind the Cruise Port Referendum campaign are concerned that the real reason for the designation is to remove one of the legal stumbling blocks government would face if or when the cruise berthing idea is resurrected.

While the designation is not necessarily unexpected in the specific anchorage area, activists who oppose any move by government to build a port want to know why the designation has been extended to include reefs as well as the popular dive attraction and underwater cultural heritage site.

In response to CNS inquiries, Woods said, that the designation was to address the inevitability of something going wrong if vessels continue to be allowed to anchor in a marine park. “In short, having a marine park in a designated port anchorage area is just not practical or sensible,” he said.

Woods also noted the lack of restrictions on snorkellers and divers accessing the areas for recreational purposes and to do so with an expectation of safety, but it was not usual to find people swimming, snorkelling and scuba diving in a harbour and designated port anchorage area with vessels traversing back and forth.

“It is unsafe and a risk to life to do so,” he said. “There have been many times that snorkellers and scuba divers off Eden Rock have unwittingly ventured into unsafe territory where cruise ship tenders have been operating and some have come within close proximity of the thrusters of cruise ships at anchor, all on the basis that they thought that they were in a marine park. Experience has shown that it is very unwise to have a harbour also designated as a marine park.”

The International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) code also requires security zones around vessels in the harbour, and this is always a challenge when anyone could simply use the excuse that they were only snorkelling or scuba diving in a marine park, Woods said, as he explained why the port designation extends beyond the anchorage area.

As the Department of Environment was doing its work to expand marine environment protections, PACI worked with then to find a solution to both to the port anchorage issue and to establish the DoE’s main objectives, Woods said.

The amendment that has been made is therefore a result of us looking at this situation critically, logically and practically,” he said. “The amendment affords the marine environment even greater protection in the port anchorage area than it does in the marine reserve area because there is no in-water activity in the port anchorage area without the port director’s permission. The PACI also agreed with DoE to allow what was previously a part of the port anchorage area, the area going north of Royal Watler Terminal that contains the vast majority of the coral bed, like cheeseburger reef, etc, where ships do not anchor, to become a marine reserve along with Eden Rock.”

Woods added that the designated port anchorage area has shrunk and is now only the area that the port uses for anchorage, a position disputed by the CPR in their letter to government asking them to reconsider the current designation ahead of further legal action.