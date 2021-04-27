CUC begins home battery pilot for green energy

PowerPod 2 systems by Electriq Power

(CNS): CUC is about to begin a pilot project, testing home battery storage for domestic solar panels and wind turbines. In a press release issued Tuesday, the power provider for Grand Cayman said it has partnered with a California-based company to try out its energy storage, management and monitoring system in ten test homes across the island. The current national energy policy calls for 70% of electricity to come from renewable sources within the next 16 years, and CUC said a substantial amount of battery storage will be needed to integrate more solar and wind energy and meet that target.

The contract with Electriq Power will test the efficacy of battery storage systems in residential homes. The goals of the initiative include discovering best practices for installation and operation, understanding capital and operational costs, as well as demonstrating and measuring multiple value propositions for the residential user and CUC.

“Battery storage is foreseen in CUC’s Integrated Resource Plan as an enabling component in a transition to a renewable dominated portfolio,” said Sacha Tibbetts, VP Customer Services and Technology. “While the value proposition to CUC and its customers from large-scale battery installations is well understood, small customer-sited batteries are relatively new and not yet fully understood by the industry. CUC is looking forward to working with Electriq Power and to piloting small-scale batteries at ten residential customer sites. This will allow us to better understand the value to CUC and our customers.”

CNS has asked CUC about how and why the homes were selected and we are awaiting a response.

The release stated that Electriq will be using local contractors to install the equipment and they will then manage these behind-the-meter systems as a virtual power plant (VPP). These PowerPod 2 systems will provide both backup to the homes during power-outages and grid services to support CUC’s distribution infrastructure.

This PowerPod includes a cobalt-free Lithium-Iron-Phosphate (LFP) battery, hybrid battery/solar inverter, home energy management system, and an energy consumption meter and smart home energy software app to manage electricity use and optimise efficiency.

Frank Magnotti, CEO of Electriq Power, said this was an opportunity to demonstrate the capabilities of the PowerPod 2 system in a VPP application.



