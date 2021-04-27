Panton takes on environment and climate crisis

Premier Wayne Panton takes part in the 2021 Earth Day Clean-up on Saturday

(CNS): Environmentalists in Cayman breathed a sigh of relief Monday evening when Premier Wayne Panton confirmed the areas of responsibility that each of his Cabinet members would be taking on and he revealed that his own ministry will include not just the environment but a revised portfolio of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency. Despite the challenges presented by the budget allocations, Panton has reshuffled the ministries with more modern concepts for his team to deal with. He also said the ministries have been aligned to reflect PACT’s key priorities.

There were few surprises in the ministry assignments. However, all eyes are likely to be on Jay Ebanks, who has been given responsibility for Planning, a critical area to fulfill the campaign promises of most of his colleagues to curb over-development and to help PACT retain public support. He also has Agriculture, Housing, and Infrastructure.

Panton will also be responsible for the Cabinet Office and the police budget, though the Governor’s Office still has control of law enforcement. Deputy Premier Chris Saunders will be taking on a weighty portfolio with Finance, Economic Development and Labour.

Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, the only minister other than Panton with front-bench experience, retains Education but adds District Administration as well as Lands and Survey. Bernie Bush will take on Home Affairs, Youth, Sports, Culture and Heritage, while Kenneth Bryan secured his wish to be minister of Tourism and Transport.

Andre Ebanks also has a hefty portfolio, taking on the Ministry of Financial Services and Commerce as well as the Ministry of Investment, Innovation and Social Development. Sabrina Turner has been given the single but massive Ministry of Health.

The premier has also appointed the three other members of his government as parliamentary secretaries. Katherine Ebanks-Wilks, who has already been voted in as deputy speaker by the House, will serve as PS to Andre Ebanks’ Financial Services portfolio and to O’Connor-Connolly for Education. Heather Bodden will support Kenneth Bryan with Tourism and Andre Ebanks with Social Development. Issac Rankine will serve as PS to Jay Ebanks’ full ministry and support Bernie Bush’s work at Home Affairs.

As he made the announcement, Panton thanked Deputy Governor Franz Manderson for facilitating the introduction to the work of the civil service over the past few days.

Manderson said his team had been working behind the scenes to facilitate the smooth handover of power to any incoming government. “Now we are very much looking forward to helping them settle in and move the country forward in a way that benefits the lives of all Caymanians and residents,” he said.

In his first press release through GIS, Panton said the team was eager to begin tackling the business of the government in a way that positively impacts their diverse constituencies.

“We understand that we are here to serve the will of the people and we feel privileged to work alongside the civil service towards this goal,” the premier said. “We have aligned ministerial responsibilities around the key priorities of this administration. As an example, the Ministry of Education will have policy continuity and a streamlined focus in a more strategic portfolio. This is the first time in over 20 years and six administrations that the same minister has continued as Minister for Education.”

Panton is the first premier to reduce the number of areas of his own responsibility. He explained that he had chosen to have a smaller portfolio so that he can concentrate on delivering and coordinating the work of his entire administration.

“However, I have created a ministry to address the existential threats posed by climate change,” he said. “Improving the lives of our people will be at the centre of everything we do. That is why we have aligned responsibilities around Labour and Employment (to tie in with the Ministry of Finance) as well as Social Development to benefit from innovation and inward investment opportunities.”