Man charged over guns and drugs found in canoe

Suspected drug canoe docked at Spotts Beach, 21 May 2020

(CNS): Police have now charged a 50-year-old George Town man with drug and gun offences in relation to a coastline bust last May. The man is the second person to be charged in connection with the case, where a Jamaican canoe was spotted by police in the Spotts Beach area off Shamrock Road at around 5am on Thursday, 21 May, when the community was still largely under the COVID-19 lockdown.

At the time police recovered from the unoccupied boat an unconfirmed but significant quantity of ganja as well as two handguns and live rounds of ammunition. However, after searching for the crew later that morning, a 46-year-old Jamaican man was located and arrested on suspicion of illegal landing, importation of an unlicensed firearm and the importation of ganja, among other offences.

He was later charged and has since appeared in court. Police have not said why it has taken almost ten months to charge the second man, who appears to be a local resident.

He is expected in court Tuesday to face six charges, including three gun and ammunition charges, the importation of ganja and possession with intent to supply ganja, as well as assisting someone to land illegally.