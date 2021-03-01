Those who buy votes will sell their country

(Uncorrupt Voter): We are just weeks away from yet another general election that many will perceive as corrupt because of the widely held belief that at least some of the country’s political representatives will be elected or re-elected by bribing voters with gifts and/or cash. Election observers will find, as they always do, that Election Day runs smoothly, a completely sham operation and a waste of time and money because everyone knows that all potential corruption happens in the days and weeks, sometimes years, before the elections.

To see the full story, comment and read other election news, go to the

CNS Election Section.