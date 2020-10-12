Ministry seeking new school inspector chief

Peter Carpenter

(CNS): After three years as the director of the Office of Education Standards, Peter Carpenter will be leaving the job at the end of this year, triggering the hunt for a new chief school inspector. The education ministry has not stated why Carpenter’s contract was not renewed, but by the time he leaves in late December 2020, he will have overseen the inspection of every education institution in the Cayman Islands.

Carpenter said in a release about his departure that the OES will also “have published over 80 individual school reports as well as a number of strategic reviews regarding government and private schools. I believe that the inspections and the reports have helped support and guide our colleagues in schools, both government and private.”

He added, “I appreciate the positive attitude towards inspection that has been demonstrated by so many of the teachers and school leaders across Cayman and the support that has been provided by the government and the Portfolio of the Civil Service. I believe there has been an improvement in educational standards over the last three years. I have full confidence that this will continue.”

Gloria McField-Nixon, the chief officer of the Portfolio of the Civil Service, noted that the OES established an inspection framework and provided baseline results for all education centres.

“This body of work provides a blueprint for raising educational outcomes across the Cayman Islands,” she said. “Mr Carpenter has been a driving force in the OES’s success and he has steadily built a team which will carry on this important work.”

Carpenter also completed the new inspection framework, Successful Schools And Achieving Students 2. This will come into use next year and offers an ambitious direction and pace for ongoing improvement, officials said

McField-Nixon said a recruitment campaign has already kicked off to fill the post and applications are open until Sunday, 25 October.