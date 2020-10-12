Pedestrian run down on Cayman Brac
(CNS): A woman has sustained life threatening injuries after she was run down by an SUV on Cayman Brac at around 8:15 this morning in the area of Cemetery Road and West End Road. The victim, who was on foot at the time she was struck by a blue Toyota Fortuna, has been airlifted to Grand Cayman for treatment. She was originally taken to Faith Hospital but because of the seriousness of her injuries, she was medically evacuated by the RCIPS helicopter.
Police have given no other details about how the woman was knocked down and it is not clear if she is at the Cayman Islands Hospital in George Town or Health City in East End. Meanwhile, the eastbound lane along West End Road has been closed at the location to enable officers to investigate.
Officers from the Traffic Management Unit flew over to Cayman Brac after the incident to assist with the work.
Category: Local News
Well I don’t know what story is true but this is what I got straight from family in BRAC. Heard XXX he stopped to let her cross the road she said NO she waved that he must go and as he start off she then stepped out in front of his car and got hit.. Knowing the man personally for many years he is a very careful driver I have never seen him in a hurry yet. I am sure BRACKERS can vouch for his daily driving skills
I once waved to a driver to let her know I”ll be pulling out of Cricket Square into Elgin Ave. I assumed she stopped to let me go. She interpreted my window of opportunity and my waving differently and hit the gas pedal. Needles to say both cars got scratches. She also jumped out if her car yelling and screaming at me while her male passenger tried to calm her down.
If you were pulling out of Cricket Square, then Elgin Ave traffic has right of way! Just follow the rules of the road and don’t make up your own.
I can’t see her waving to let him go, then walk out in front of him. It must be a case of miscommunication there. He only thinks he saw her give him the ‘green light’.
Considering the extent of her injuries and the fact that she’s in critical condition, it seems doubtful that he stopped to let her cross, then she waved him on and then stepped in front of him.