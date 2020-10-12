Pedestrian run down on Cayman Brac

Medevac ambulance at GT Hospital

(CNS): A woman has sustained life threatening injuries after she was run down by an SUV on Cayman Brac at around 8:15 this morning in the area of Cemetery Road and West End Road. The victim, who was on foot at the time she was struck by a blue Toyota Fortuna, has been airlifted to Grand Cayman for treatment. She was originally taken to Faith Hospital but because of the seriousness of her injuries, she was medically evacuated by the RCIPS helicopter.

Police have given no other details about how the woman was knocked down and it is not clear if she is at the Cayman Islands Hospital in George Town or Health City in East End. Meanwhile, the eastbound lane along West End Road has been closed at the location to enable officers to investigate.

Officers from the Traffic Management Unit flew over to Cayman Brac after the incident to assist with the work.