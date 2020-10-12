Activist calls for local reuse solution for plastic

Plastic Pollution after Hurricane Delta (Photo by PFC)

Plastic Free Cayman Pease Bay team (Photo by PFC)

Plastic Free Cayman Old Man Bay team (Photo by PFC)

(CNS): Claire Hughes, the founder of Plastic Free Cayman, the non-profit advocacy group pressing for a massive reduction of plastic here, has called for the introduction of local recycling and reuse to tackle the mounting problem. This weekend dozens of volunteers joined a clean-up on the beaches after the huge waves and high seas from Hurricane Delta left them awash with garbage, a significant amount of which was plastic.

More than 40 volunteers who cleaned the beaches in Old Man Bay, North Side and Pease Bay in Bodden Town on Saturday and Sunday collected around 1,100lbs of garbage, most of which was plastic, especially plastic bottles, and micro-plastics.

“As plastic from other countries continues to wash up, we have to address our own policies and laws and set a better example to the rest of the Caribbean,” said Hughes after the clean-up. “We could make use of the plastic we collect and with the right investment, it could be shredded and used in construction blocks and slats. There are solutions out there, we just have to be willing to try them.”

As Plastic Free Cayman continues to press government to take direct action regarding single-use plastics, the progress made towards a plastic bag ban before the pandemic appears to have stalled and most of the plastic here is not recycled and is still going into the landfill.

Franchella Martin, a PFC volunteer who organised the Old Man Bay Beach team, said it was a great turnout and a successful clean-up of the beach. “We are so grateful to everyone who came out to help, and look forward to the continued support of the community as we plan our future events.”

The next clean-up for PFC is planned for 8 November at Barkers in West Bay, in conjunction with this year’s scaled down Pirates Week.