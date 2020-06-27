Suspect live streams crime scene

(CNS): An 18-year-old man from North Side is currently in custody and his step-father in hospital after a violent incident at their home Friday night. The teenager live streamed the scene on social media after allegedly assaulting the man with a machete, claiming in the video that he was defending himself against his step-father who had attacked him. The young man is disabled, having lost his lower right leg.

The teenager was also seen to be drinking on the video. He was setting light to a blow torch as police arrived at the scene and yelled at him to put his hands up. But even before he had put down the gas canister, an officer deployed a Taser and the young man dropped down. Fortunately, the blow torch was not ignited.

In an RCIPS press release officials said they were called to the North Side home off Frank Sound Road at around 9:30pm. The victim was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment, where he remained Saturday in stable condition.

After officers had entered the residence and shot the teenager with the stun gun he was arrested on suspicion of assault GBH. He remains in custody as investigations continue.

The police have asked that the public stop circulating the graphic images of the incident on social media in consideration of the victim and family.