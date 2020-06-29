CILPA has no authority to fine, claim lawyers
(CNS): A local law firm is challenging a fine issued by the Cayman Islands Legal Practitioners Association (CILPA) and its sub-committee, Cayman Attorneys Regulation Authority (CARA), for not registering with the association. Etienne Blake, a small firm owned by partners Vaughan Carter and Anthony Akiwumi, has appealed to the courts over a fine of $78,000 on the basis that these entities have no legal authority or jurisdiction to make them register or sanction them.
In an action filed in Grand Court, the local lawyers have argued that because CILPA and CARA have no jurisdiction over them, the hefty registration and discretionary fine they have issued is legally void and they should not have to pay. The partners claim that neither of these entities has any legal authority to supervise, regulate or to issue fines or other penal sanction or take any form of enforcement action and the court should quash the fine.
CILPA was created after the Law Society merged with the Cayman Bar Association. It was then recognised as the industry’s self-regulator under the The Legal Associations Law, passed last year. In turn, CARA was formed to supervise and build a regulatory framework to address concerns raised by the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) over the absence of a functioning regulator for the legal profession here.
All law firms were directed to register with CILPA before the end of August last year but the lawyers at Etienne Blake claim that it did not have the “legal authority to create” CARA “as a separate supervisory authority”. They also argue that the supervision of attorneys-at-law by CARA is unlawful and in breach of section 19 and section 24 of the Bill of Rights.
In the legal action, the lawyers state that both bodies are “bereft of any legal capacity to regulate non-members”, largely as a result of the way Cabinet exercised its power under the Proceeds of Crime Law to make CILPA a regulator. Etienne Blake contends that there are no legal grounds in the existing Legal Practitioners Law to compel attorneys to join an association.
The lawyers have therefore appealed to the court to, among other things, quash the fine notices, make declarations that CILPA and CARA acted unlawfully and that they have no legal authority to supervise, regulate or to issue fines or other penal sanction.
The decision to designate CILPA as self-regulator comes out of the continued failure of government to get a Legal Practitioners Bill passed because of constant opposition to every bill drafted for the last decade or more.
The opposition has come from some quarters of the legal profession and from politicians and are largely based on disagreements about how local attorneys are treated and the ability of non-Caymanian lawyers to practice Cayman law in other jurisdictions.
The Legal Associations Bill was a way of formalising CILPA and addressing the significant problem for Cayman that the existing Legal Practitioners Bill falls far short of meeting the requirements over the supervision and compliance of lawyers regarding issues of money laundering and other financial crimes.
And right they are! I am glad there are a few brave lawyers here and they they are putting cilpa to task. Again and again the big firms try to pull the wool over Caymanians eyes. Enough is enough!
Well done Anthony and Vaughn we owe you both a debt of gratitude to challenge this mockery of self regulation.
Thank you
CARA was created by the big firms to give jobs to their friends and former colleagues. Looking at the funding and the persons that are employed by CARA. Yet CIG is subsiding CARA which has no legal standing. The objective is to crush all small and mid sized practices.
CIG will be facing several civil actions and applications for judicial review because again they only listened to three our four big firms that are also breaking laws by having their satellite offices in other jurisdictions including Hong Kong practice Cayman laws. The big firms are not Cayman focused on what’s best for Cayman they are global entities that as the equity partners get their earnings and bonuses as a result of the clusters that they manage and control in various jurisdictions .
This is about economics and Cayman being deprived of any economic benefits, regulation and oversight of attorneys in other jurisdiction not licensed to practice Cayman law. CIG should be charging all firms with overseas practitioners an annual fee of KYD100,000 payable to CIG because the reality and risks are too great whilst Cayman gets no economic benefits.
Any Caymanian attorney not at the partnership level in a big firm that does not agree with the directions of partners and management will be dealt with accordingly. Work place intimidation is real in Cayman. We are told to comply or suffer the consequences.
There are a number of law suits by various attorneys against CILPA!
CNS, the problem is not only about non-Caymanian lawyers practicing overseas. The problem is NON QUALIFIED lawyers holding themselves out as being permitted to practice Cayman Islands law. There are lawyers in foreign jurisdictions working for big Cayman firms who call themselves Cayman attorneys but do not hold practicing certificates from the Cayman Islands court and have never set foot here. It is insanity.