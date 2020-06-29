CILPA has no authority to fine, claim lawyers

Anthony Akiwumi and Vaughan Carter, partners at Etienne Blake

(CNS): A local law firm is challenging a fine issued by the Cayman Islands Legal Practitioners Association (CILPA) and its sub-committee, Cayman Attorneys Regulation Authority (CARA), for not registering with the association. Etienne Blake, a small firm owned by partners Vaughan Carter and Anthony Akiwumi, has appealed to the courts over a fine of $78,000 on the basis that these entities have no legal authority or jurisdiction to make them register or sanction them.

In an action filed in Grand Court, the local lawyers have argued that because CILPA and CARA have no jurisdiction over them, the hefty registration and discretionary fine they have issued is legally void and they should not have to pay. The partners claim that neither of these entities has any legal authority to supervise, regulate or to issue fines or other penal sanction or take any form of enforcement action and the court should quash the fine.

CILPA was created after the Law Society merged with the Cayman Bar Association. It was then recognised as the industry’s self-regulator under the The Legal Associations Law, passed last year. In turn, CARA was formed to supervise and build a regulatory framework to address concerns raised by the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) over the absence of a functioning regulator for the legal profession here.

All law firms were directed to register with CILPA before the end of August last year but the lawyers at Etienne Blake claim that it did not have the “legal authority to create” CARA “as a separate supervisory authority”. They also argue that the supervision of attorneys-at-law by CARA is unlawful and in breach of section 19 and section 24 of the Bill of Rights.

In the legal action, the lawyers state that both bodies are “bereft of any legal capacity to regulate non-members”, largely as a result of the way Cabinet exercised its power under the Proceeds of Crime Law to make CILPA a regulator. Etienne Blake contends that there are no legal grounds in the existing Legal Practitioners Law to compel attorneys to join an association.

The lawyers have therefore appealed to the court to, among other things, quash the fine notices, make declarations that CILPA and CARA acted unlawfully and that they have no legal authority to supervise, regulate or to issue fines or other penal sanction.

The decision to designate CILPA as self-regulator comes out of the continued failure of government to get a Legal Practitioners Bill passed because of constant opposition to every bill drafted for the last decade or more.

The opposition has come from some quarters of the legal profession and from politicians and are largely based on disagreements about how local attorneys are treated and the ability of non-Caymanian lawyers to practice Cayman law in other jurisdictions.

The Legal Associations Bill was a way of formalising CILPA and addressing the significant problem for Cayman that the existing Legal Practitioners Bill falls far short of meeting the requirements over the supervision and compliance of lawyers regarding issues of money laundering and other financial crimes.