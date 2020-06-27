New committee to manage border reopening
(CNS): A new government committee has been created to manage the process for eventually opening Cayman’s borders. As the coronavirus continues to rage around the world, especially in the US, and after so much work here to reach near elimination, opening the borders is a major challenge. Premier Alden McLaughlin said Friday that with a transmission rate in Miami of some 30%, the borders cannot open now but they must be opened eventually.
Speaking at the COVID-19 briefing on Friday, the premier said there was a lot of “pushing and shoving” about reopening Cayman’s borders. But he said Cayman would remain cautious, as he pointed to countries like Australia that had reduced the virus internally only to have it brought back via visitors.
Nevertheless, the premier has been making it clear over the last two weeks that reopening Cayman to the outside world is now the main challenge and key agenda item that will need to be tackled by government, hence the need for a committee.
Announcing the creation of the Reopening of Borders Committee (RBC), the premier said it would comprise ten government agencies that will work together to formulate policies, organise the logistics and operations, and evaluate the results. Opening the borders would take considerable coordination, he noted.
McLaughlin said that Cayman could not stay sequestered from the outside world indefinitely. But when it does open, policies had to be in place to protect people and visitors.
“Certainly we can’t reopen now with infection rates in Miami hovering around 30% but a point will come when we must reopen,” he said.
Cayman’s borders are formally closed until 31 August but given the circumstances, it is extremely unlikely that they will actually open on that date. The premier said he didn’t want to leave the decision about extending the closure until the last minute because people will want to plan, as he repeated his previous comments that the date is a moving target.
“The absolute meltdown that is happening in some key states… particularly Florida, is very very worrying. How can we possibly contemplate opening the borders to the United States?” he asked rhetorically. “Miami is a suburb of the Cayman islands with an infection rate of somewhere around 30%… I’m not sure how we do that.”
McLaughlin said government was looking at ways of mitigating the risk of people coming here with the virus, but given the level of infection rates this was a significant challenge. He pointed to potential vaccines and treatment to prevent people from getting really sick as one way out. With those developments, he said, we could get to the point where this would reduce the risk the virus currently poses to vulnerable people.
“We have to keep evaluating,” he said, adding that government was adjusting the plan.
The RBC will include representatives from the tourism ministry and its department, the governor’s office, civil aviation, the airport, Cayman Airways, the port, employment and border control, the health ministry and the hospital.
McLaughlin said it would be guided in part by a document produced by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), through its Council Aviation Recovery Task Force (CART). ‘
The Strategic Approach for Aviation Recovery in the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NAM CAR) Regions, published by ICAO, provides guidance to global governments and industry operators for the safe, secure and sustainable restart of the aviation sector.
The premier said that the recommendations in the document were intended to work in harmony with the policies and guidelines developed by the RBC to manage the reopening of the Cayman Islands’ borders.
Meanwhile, the governor said reports in the British press about comments made by both the UK health and transport minister that some kind of corridor to allow UK holidaymakers to come to the overseas territories, including Cayman, next month without quarantine was not going to happen. He said anyone coming to Cayman will be required to attend a government isolation facility for up to 14 days .
He said there had been a lot of speculation and ill-informed comment in the UK press but there were no decisions yet by the British government on the idea of travel corridors to the territories.
“But there can be no question about British tourists coming to visit the Cayman Islands,” he said. “Everyone is very aware of our strict policies on the limited capacity in government facilities and the need for everybody to quarantine for two weeks,” he said, adding that holidaymakers would soon choose to go elsewhere when they realise the quarantine requirements.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News, Policy, Politics, Transport
Well, the point is approaching when the borders have to reopen and it seems like our Government has the right thoughts on what has to be faced. Hopefully their considerations and ultimately, their actions, will not increase our general risk.
I’m an elderly, most certainly high health-risk individual and I border (pardon the pun) on paranoia the few times I HAVE to venture out for essential business, but I am comforted that our situation is a lot better than many other parts of the world, due primarily to our Government’s pandemic response.
Let me make clear that I am not a general fan of all of the policies of this Unity Government or the last PPM government (nor UDP) but I’m open-minded enough to concur or agree with things that are done or policies implemented which I feel beneficial for our community at large. No Government makes a total mess of things and none is ideal. In the case of the current pandemic response, I fully support all our Government has done and, per the Premier’s statements, seems to be prepared to do, or not do too quickly.
My comments are my opinions which I have a right to express in a public forum and nothing says I have to keep them to myself, as long as I’m not being offensive or insulting, which I trust I’m not. Likewise, anyone else has the same rights to share their own in agreement or disagreement. But no need for insults and demeaning commentary. But perhaps there will be some, by folk who can help themselves; I don’t really care.
Ultimately, so far the Government has had to take and stick to some very hard decisions during and because of this pandemic; especially on matters affecting the economy, which by and large included every decision and action. But lives were saved, or at least protected. Forget the skeptical questions and comments like “only a few got sick” there were not many hospitalizations”, “most are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic so we’re safe”,”we have herd immunity” etc., etc. We never know what could have been without the restrictions, we can only see what has and has not happened because of them. BTW, experts over the world are saying there are no signs of “herd immunity” in any community because the virus is so new and still spreading. Essentially, millions more in every corner of the world or at least thousands or hundreds of thousands more in any given community would have had to catch covid19, recover and show resistant antibody response in order to declare “herd immunity” anywhere. So it’s not in Cayman.
So we’ve reached this point, without very many serious effects (sympathy to those who were ill but grateful for their recovery). The Government now has the formidable challenge of re-opening the borders and I personally hope and trust they will do so with the care, consideration and the resolve that they displayed with all the restriction measures over the past 3 months. Hope they won’t be “bullied” by those who are only focusing on opening the economy at whatever cost, forgetting that a weaker economy affects us all, not just them and their pockets.
But whatever and whenever the Government does about re-opening our borders I just hope the USA is last on their list; at least until after they get their own act together and that looks like a long way off! That is no disrespect to America or Americans, it is just plain common sense in OUR own best interests! Respect also to the Governor for reacting to the UK’s Government statements on air=bridges to OTs for vacationers. When I saw the UK Minister’s press conference on the BBC expressing those intentions I was astounded.
God bless the Cayman Islands and indeed the world in this time of plague.
Easy answer. Don’t let Americans travel here. Why should the other expat communities suffer because they have a loony for a President? Open the damn borders!
I realize the US numbers are extremely troubling and I don’t know how any one would want to open borders to our residents, but sadly I live in the US where numbers are very low. I would love to come down. Such a shame other area numbers will dictate travel for all, I’m afraid.
The RBC ? What happened to Travel Time 🤔🤣🙈
Can this committee confirm that every single passenger who arrived on the Cayman Airways flight from Miami yesterday was transported to the government isolation facility, or did the bus accidentally forget one?