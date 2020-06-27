New committee to manage border reopening

Owen Roberts International Airport

(CNS): A new government committee has been created to manage the process for eventually opening Cayman’s borders. As the coronavirus continues to rage around the world, especially in the US, and after so much work here to reach near elimination, opening the borders is a major challenge. Premier Alden McLaughlin said Friday that with a transmission rate in Miami of some 30%, the borders cannot open now but they must be opened eventually.

Speaking at the COVID-19 briefing on Friday, the premier said there was a lot of “pushing and shoving” about reopening Cayman’s borders. But he said Cayman would remain cautious, as he pointed to countries like Australia that had reduced the virus internally only to have it brought back via visitors.

Nevertheless, the premier has been making it clear over the last two weeks that reopening Cayman to the outside world is now the main challenge and key agenda item that will need to be tackled by government, hence the need for a committee.

Announcing the creation of the Reopening of Borders Committee (RBC), the premier said it would comprise ten government agencies that will work together to formulate policies, organise the logistics and operations, and evaluate the results. Opening the borders would take considerable coordination, he noted.

McLaughlin said that Cayman could not stay sequestered from the outside world indefinitely. But when it does open, policies had to be in place to protect people and visitors.

“Certainly we can’t reopen now with infection rates in Miami hovering around 30% but a point will come when we must reopen,” he said.

Cayman’s borders are formally closed until 31 August but given the circumstances, it is extremely unlikely that they will actually open on that date. The premier said he didn’t want to leave the decision about extending the closure until the last minute because people will want to plan, as he repeated his previous comments that the date is a moving target.

“The absolute meltdown that is happening in some key states… particularly Florida, is very very worrying. How can we possibly contemplate opening the borders to the United States?” he asked rhetorically. “Miami is a suburb of the Cayman islands with an infection rate of somewhere around 30%… I’m not sure how we do that.”

McLaughlin said government was looking at ways of mitigating the risk of people coming here with the virus, but given the level of infection rates this was a significant challenge. He pointed to potential vaccines and treatment to prevent people from getting really sick as one way out. With those developments, he said, we could get to the point where this would reduce the risk the virus currently poses to vulnerable people.

“We have to keep evaluating,” he said, adding that government was adjusting the plan.

The RBC will include representatives from the tourism ministry and its department, the governor’s office, civil aviation, the airport, Cayman Airways, the port, employment and border control, the health ministry and the hospital.

McLaughlin said it would be guided in part by a document produced by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), through its Council Aviation Recovery Task Force (CART). ‘

The Strategic Approach for Aviation Recovery in the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NAM CAR) Regions, published by ICAO, provides guidance to global governments and industry operators for the safe, secure and sustainable restart of the aviation sector.

The premier said that the recommendations in the document were intended to work in harmony with the policies and guidelines developed by the RBC to manage the reopening of the Cayman Islands’ borders.

Meanwhile, the governor said reports in the British press about comments made by both the UK health and transport minister that some kind of corridor to allow UK holidaymakers to come to the overseas territories, including Cayman, next month without quarantine was not going to happen. He said anyone coming to Cayman will be required to attend a government isolation facility for up to 14 days .

He said there had been a lot of speculation and ill-informed comment in the UK press but there were no decisions yet by the British government on the idea of travel corridors to the territories.

“But there can be no question about British tourists coming to visit the Cayman Islands,” he said. “Everyone is very aware of our strict policies on the limited capacity in government facilities and the need for everybody to quarantine for two weeks,” he said, adding that holidaymakers would soon choose to go elsewhere when they realise the quarantine requirements.