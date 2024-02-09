Another violent attack on Cayman Brac

Coral Isle Restaurant, Cayman Brac

(CNS): The second violent attack in a fortnight on Cayman Brac took place Thursday lunchtime. Yesterday’s assault with a machete in the parking lot of Coral Isle Restaurant on South Side Road West follows a stabbing at La Esperanza bar on Watering Place Road on 28 January. The suspects arrested by the police on both occasions are from Grand Cayman.

According to the RCIPS, around noon on Thursday, 8 February, the police received a report that an assault with a bladed weapon was taking place. When the officers arrived, they saw an injured man on the ground near a vehicle and a second man, armed with a machete, acting aggressively towards him.

The officers recovered the machete and arrested a 28-year-old man, who is from West Bay but currently living on the Brac, for assault ABH, possession of an offensive weapon and damage to property. The injured man was transported to Faith Hospital for treatment of his injuries and was later released.

The suspect arrested for the stabbing incident at La Esperanza is a 46-year-old woman from George Town.

Anyone who witnessed Thursday’s incident or has any other information is asked to contact the Cayman Brac Police Station at 948-0331. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website.