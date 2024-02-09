Hottest January on record exceeds 1.5°C benchmark

Surface air temperature anomaly for January 2023 relative to the January average for the period 1991-2020. Data source: ERA5. (Credit: Copernicus Climate Change Service/ECMWF)

(CNS): The average global temperature last month was 1.66°C above pre-industrial levels, the warmest January on record, and rounded off a 12-month period over which the planet topped the 1.5°C benchmark, the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) has confirmed. In its monthly climate update on the changes in global air and sea temperatures, C3S reported an average surface air temperature of 13.14°C in January 2024, which is 0.7°C above the 1991-2020 average for the month and 0.12°C above the temperature of the previous warmest January in 2020.

Despite the bout of cold weather in some parts of the northern hemisphere, 2024 began with a January that was 1.66°C warmer than the January average for 1850-1900. Climate scientists say that global temperatures must not rise more than 1.5°C above this pre-industrial reference period to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

“2024 starts with another record-breaking month,” said C3S Deputy Director Samantha Burgess. “Not only is it the warmest January on record but we have also just experienced a 12-month period of more than 1.5°C above the pre-industrial reference period. Rapid reductions in greenhouse gas emissions are the only way to stop global temperatures increasing.”

Temperatures across Europe varied greatly throughout the month, from below average temperatures over Nordic countries to well above average over the south of the continent. Outside Europe, temperatures were well above average over eastern Canada, north-western Africa, the Middle East and central Asia, and below average over western Canada, the central USA and most of eastern Siberia.

The El Niño warming phenomenon began to weaken in the equatorial Pacific, but marine air temperatures in general remained at unusually high levels, scientists have said.

According to the UK’s Met office, the outlook for 2024 suggests that more global temperature records will be broken and it is almost certain to be the warmest year on record.

Professor Adam Scaife, the head of long-range prediction at the Met Office, said the global temperatures are being temporarily boosted by the El Niño event in the tropical Pacific. But he added, “The main driver for record-breaking temperatures is the ongoing human-induced warming since the start of the Industrial Revolution.”