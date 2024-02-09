Fleeing man with weapon arrested in GT school

George Town Primary School

(CNS): Police officers arrested a man armed with a “bladed weapon” Friday morning after he ran into the George Town Primary School. The RCIPS said that the man, who was apparently experiencing mental health issues, had been seen with the weapon at around 7:45am on the waterfront behaving erratically and aggressively.

When police officers approached him, he ran away and the officers chased after him. The RCIPS said that he ran into the school grounds, where he was “disarmed and apprehended by the officers”.

He was then detained under the Mental Health Act. “In the interest of public safety the immediate apprehension of the man was necessary, and the incident was quickly contained,” the police said. No one was injured and no children or school staff were directly present on the grounds at the time he was taken into custody, the RCIPS said.

The police described the man as “wanted” but did not say what for. They also did not say if the weapon was a knife or a machete.