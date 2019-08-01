Woman admits defrauding NAU

(CNS): A 65-year-old woman who was charged with fraudulently obtaining around $30,000 from the Needs Assessment Unit admitted on Monday to false accounting, just as her trial on two counts of obtaining money by deception was due to begin. The crown accepted Hermine Stoney’s admission to false accounting after she had failed to admit on official forms that she had sold a property and had more assets than the $250 per month she had claimed was her only income.

Stoney admitted that she had tried to ring-fence the money from the sale of the house for her son to cover the cost of his university education in the UK. As a result she had not revealed the asset when she applied or when she continued to receive payments over a three-year period from the NAU, which at the time was within the Department of Children and Family Services.

Stoney, who worked for many years as a receptionist at CUC, is expected to be sentenced in September.

