NAU launches fraud hotline to report welfare cheats

(CNS): As the Needs Assessment Unit begins rolling out its new technology platform to improve the delivery of social services, it has launched a dedicated Fraud Reporting Hotline. Given the broad perception that some people receiving government cash are either undeserving or not Caymanian, the phone line has been installed to promote transparency and accountability.

According to a release from the social development ministry, the hotline is “a crucial initiative empowering residents and employees to play an active role in maintaining the integrity of the financial assistance system”.

The hotline is one of two initiatives that the NAU has now launched, the ministry said. The department has also introduced advanced client service software to improve the experiences of clients who call the unit to make inquiries about their benefits or to ask how to apply for help from the government.

But the dedicated Fraud Reporting Hotline is a means to report suspected welfare cheats. The ministry said it was to ensure that everyone who gets government support is not only genuinely in need but meets the criteria.

The hotline number is 1-800- 534-0024.

It offers several key features including anonymous reporting and an effective response. “Callers can report suspected fraud anonymously, fostering an environment where individuals feel comfortable coming forward without fear of retaliation,” the ministry said.

The number is exclusively for fraud issues and the NAU now has a full complement of compliance officers who will review messages promptly and initiate investigations into potential cases of fraud where necessary.

Social Development Minister André Ebanks said the government was dedicated to enhancing the efficiency of financial assistance programmes.

“Launching these new initiatives simultaneously is a deliberate and strategic approach aimed [at enhancing] operational efficiency and elevating overall client and applicant satisfaction, whilst continuing to lay a solid foundation for a seamless transition of NAU to the Department of Financial Assistance later this year,” he said.

“Our goal is to align the transformation of our financial assistance programmes efficiently with the needs and expectations of the community while upholding higher standards of support together with prevention of potential misuse of public funds.”

NAU Director Tamara Hurlston pointed out the significance of enhancing client experiences and emphasised the importance of community engagement with the hotline. “We encourage the community to provide feedback on these new initiatives and to report instances where others may be taking advantage of the system, ensuring resources are directed towards those who genuinely need support,” she said.

Chief Officer Tamara Ebanks said that introducing “cutting-edge customer service software” provides an efficient and user-friendly experience for the NAU’s clients and the community, and aligns with “our broader goals of enhancing public services”.

Last year, the ministry held a series of public meetings about the changes it was making to the welfare system and the eventual implementation of new legislation that was passed in parliament in 2022. It was due to be implemented last summer but is now expected to come into force later this year.