Webb’s sentence on hold as FIFA case on appeal

Jeff Webb with former FIFA president Sepp Blatter

(CNS): Almost nine years after Jeffery Webb was arrested along with 13 other football, marketing and media executives in Zurich in the massive FIFA corruption case brought by the US Department of Justice, his sentencing has been postponed yet again. He was due to go before a judge to finalise his case last month, but the hearing did not take place and a new one has not been set. According to the DoJ, there will not be a new date until the appeals relating to the case are over.

“The Court is not scheduling a sentencing date until the appeal of two of Webb’s co-defendants is resolved, since the outcome of the appeal could affect Webb’s case,” a spokesperson stated in email correspondence seen by CNS.

At the time of his arrest in May 2015, Webb was vice president of FIFA and the president of both the Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) and CONCACAF. He was convicted in December 2016 after he admitted various racketeering offences and forfeited more than $6.7M as part of his plea. Since then, Webb has been awaiting sentence, which has been adjourned at least 15 times.

Following the conviction, he spent several years on bail and under house arrest at his Atlanta home, where he now resides, despite being wanted by prosecutors in the Cayman Islands in connection with two other fraud cases. These relate to a hospital payment scheme fraud and a CIFA corruption case, both in collusion with his former close friend and business associate, Canover Watson.

However, Webb will not be extradited to the Cayman Islands until the case against him in the United States closes. Given his plea and alleged cooperation, the likelihood of Webb ever going to jail in the US is extremely low. Meanwhile, the one-time local hero has been able to avoid facing justice here at home by delaying his sentencing in the US.

But now Webb may never be given an official punishment in the FIFA fraud. Last Septmeber, a US judge acquitted Hernan Lopez, the former CEO of Fox International Channels and one of Webb’s co-defendants in the FIFA case, as a result of a Supreme Court decision in an unrelated but similar case of wire fraud.

The findings of the judge have shaken the entire legality of the prosecution of all of those involved in the football scandal in the United States. Even though the bribery and corruption surrounding FIFA was exposed, the actual criminality of the bribes involved has been called into question.

The DoJ has appealed and is seeking to reinstate Lopez’s convictions. But if that fails, all of those involved in this case, around 20 individuals who have been convicted, could also appeal their convictions.