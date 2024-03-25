Teenage girl missing for twelve days

(CNS): Police say that fifteen-year-old Shantelle Rhoden Aguilar has been missing for twelve days. She has a brown complexion and slim build, has dark brown hair, and wears glasses. She was last seen at her home address in George Town wearing a grey shirt and black leggings. Shantelle was reported missing on Friday, 15 March. The police are urging members of the public to call 911 immediately if she is seen for her own safety.

The RCIPS is reminding the public that anyone who harbours or conceals a young person is guilty of an offence and liable, on conviction, to a fine of $2,000 and to imprisonment for three months.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or the MASH Unit at 649-6000.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the RCIPS website.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Cayman Crime Stoppers website or by downloading the Cayman Crime Stoppers app.