Fake taxi-driver suspect of sexual assault

Taxis in Cayman

(CNS): Police have confirmed that a woman reported being sexually assaulted in June by a man who purported to be a licensed taxi-driver but was not, even though he was driving a licensed vehicle. The case was reported to police in early July and a 37-year-old man from George Town was arrested on suspicion of indecent assault in connection with the allegation. Police gave no details of the case but stated that the woman had not been drugged.

The man, who was arrested soon after the report was received, is currently on conditional police bail and prohibited from operating a taxi or be out at night. While the suspect himself does not have a license to operate a taxi, the vehicle he was driving was an official licensed taxi at the time and police said that the Public Transport Board had been informed.

No charges have been brought in the case and police said the matter is still under investigation.

Related

Category: Local News