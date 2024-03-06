NAU offers more resources under new policies

NAU officers see clients at the Bodden Town Library

(CNS): As the Needs Assessment Unit (NAU) prepares to morph into the Financial Assistance Department and new legislation providing for Cayman’s future welfare needs is rolled out, the Ministry of Social Development has implemented a series of enhancements to financial assistance programmes to provide better support.

People facing emergency situations can now get immediate relief for one month; money for accommodation, food and utilities has been increased; a new one-time rental deposit of up to $3,000 and new payments for internet, phone and transportation are also available.

After many years of neglect and concerns about how welfare support was allocated and its failure to improve the lives of those it was supposed to assist, Minister André Ebanks took over the Social Development portfolio after the 2021 General Elections and began the task of making radical changes. He is implementing a system that aims to get those who are able back into work and to remove the barriers that have so far made it very difficult for those living on the poverty line.

In a release about the changes, Ebanks said that input from the community following the public consultation was invaluable. “The feedback received at the close of last year and during the development of the new act and associated regulations has guided our decisions, instilling confidence that these reforms will significantly improve the lives of those dependent on our services,” he said. “For too long, changes to financial assistance have been static or incremental one-offs that have not been community or data-driven.”

The minister said that in light of current economic and societal pressures, it was time for more strident steps to help the most vulnerable in the community and provide stronger opportunities for them to enter the formal economy. The new resources on offer aim to support individuals and households in need, and are aligned with the Financial Assistance Act, 2022 and associated regulations that will be implemented in full later this year.

The adoption of the new policies provides an opportunity to iron out any problems and monitor the implementation and delivery before the official commencement of the new legislation, the release said. The goal is to make welfare provision contingent on clear criteria and provide what families need to get back on the road to self-sufficiency.

Those in emergency situations can now receive immediate relief even if they are unable to provide all of the documentation outlining their eligibility. This is to help people navigate times of crisis, allowing them time to gather documents and make an application for formal assistance.

With rents skyrocketing, the challenge of finding affordable accommodation and then having to pay one month upfront as well as one month down for a deposit is making far too many people homeless. Therefore, the unit can now provide a one-off deposit, which it will pay to landlords to secure stable housing for families in need.

More money is also available for accommodation, utilities, and food, determined by the size of the family. Recognising the importance of connectivity and mobility, NAU has also expanded its services to include internet, transportation, and phone assistance. This is to help families stay connected during challenging times and to help them get into and retain jobs.

The NAU has also implemented new policies for those on long-term assistance, mostly the elderly or disabled, who are unlikely to be able to work. Older people, including couples living with their adult children, adults living with their parents, or those with permanent disabilities currently living with others, can now apply for long-term financial assistance as if they were living alone. They will not need to provide financial information for other household members, and their income alone will be used to determine the amount of financial assistance they may qualify for.

Long-term financial assistance will also be provided to all qualifying individuals up to their deficit amount, with exceptions made for those with no other income. Tiered income and savings eligibility criteria have been established, tailored to household size and composition.

NAU Director Tamara Hurlston said that all the enhancements represent a significant step forward in serving individuals and families in need, offering immediate relief and expanding services for essential needs such as internet, transportation and phone assistance.

“These changes demonstrate our collective commitment to providing comprehensive and meaningful support to those who rely on us,” she said.

Current clients should note that no re-application is necessary to implement these changes. Adjustments to increased food assistance amounts will immediately come into force for eligible clients. Other services will be adjusted as current approvals end or new applications are submitted so that the assistance provided covers the shortfall clients are experiencing. Online application forms for new applicants now include these new services.

See the tables below outlining the increased financial resources available. For more information visit www.nau.gov.ky, call 946-0024 or email NAUInfo@gov.ky

or visit 55 South Church Street in George Town Or visit 23 Dennis Foster Road on Cayman Brac (345) 948-8758. Anyone with information about fraud relating to welfare support can call the hotline on 1-8000-534-0024

Accommodation Up to $3000/month Utilities Up to $600/month Food Up to $850 per month

Internet $100/month Transportation $100/month Phone $150/month