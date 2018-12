(CNS) A 26-year-old man from West Bay and a 25-year-old woman from Bodden Town were charged with handling stolen goods and appeared in Summary Court Thursday. The man is facing Christmas in jail after he was remanded in custody while the woman was bailed in connection to a burglary that happened on Thursday, 13 December, at an address on Patricks Avenue in George Town, where a number of items, including jewelry, were taken.

Category: Courts, Crime