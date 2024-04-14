Suspected burglar charged and remanded

(CNS): A 31-year-old resident of George Town appeared in court on Friday, facing three charges of burglary at three separate commercial premises across George Town, and was remanded in custody. He was arrested on Wednesday in relation to several crimes, including theft from motor vehicles and burglary at the Humane Society, Reflections liquor store and Popo Jebs Restaurant and Bar.

Police said that the man is suspected of breaking into the Humane Society on North Sound Road on 1 March, where he stole the tip Jar containing an undisclosed quantity of cash. He has also been charged with a break-in at the Reflections outlet on North Church Street, where cash and other items from the store were stolen. On 8 April, he is alleged to have taken cash, liquor and tobacco products from the restaurant break-in, also on North Church Street.