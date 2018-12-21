Cops step up patrols to boost business safety

(CNS): The RCIPS stepped up foot patrols in commercial areas across the islands this week to enhance the safety and security of businesses and the customers during the Christmas Season. On Wednesday evening officers were meeting and greeting with staff in and around the business area of West Bay at Centennial Towers, advising on security and offering a reassuring presence, which was welcomed by the local community. Most retailers were pleased to see the officers and had nothing but praise for the RCIPS since they have increased community policing levels.

CNS joined the officers on patrol in West Bay and heard from staff and business owners, who said the presence of officers on foot in the district has made a big difference from when the police patrolled only in their cars. They were also pleased that officers are paying close attention to those businesses that close later during the holiday season and are checking on them at closing time when they are most vulnerable to crime.

“Businesses are open later this week to accommodate shoppers in the days leading up to Christmas,” said Inspector Courtney Myles of the Community Policing Department. “We recognise that it is important for people to feel a degree of security into the later evening and up to closing time to get their shopping dome. Greater police visibility offers that reassurance, especially in the form of foot patrols.”

While the enhanced police patrols during the holiday season has been about strengthening crime prevention, especially robberies, during this period of heightened commercial activity, they also want to encourage the business areas to come together to watch out for each other throughout the year.

“In addition to neighbourhood watches, we are also trying to encourage a business watch in West Bay,” said SPC Leslie Franklin, Beat Officer for Morgan’s Harbour (Beat 12). “Businesses have different needs and concerns and can benefit from joining forces and working closely with police.”

Meanwhile, the RCIPS also said school children have not been left out of the Holiday Safety Campaign this year, as community officers have been attending various schools throughout the month, giving presentations on topics such as safety on the road and at home, with the aim of helping them stay safe while out of school over the holidays.

Anyone interested in starting a business watch should contact their community beat officer. Contact details for beat officers can be found at on the RCIPS website. Safety tips on various topics can be found at here.

