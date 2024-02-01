Men charged with burglary appear in court

(CNS): Two men appeared in court Wednesday in connection with two different burglaries. Police said they had charged a 48-year-old man from North Side with burglary following his arrest on Monday in connection with a West Bay break-in. The man is accused of stealing a number of undisclosed items from a residential storage area on West Bay Road in December. A 27-year-old man arrested on Sunday in relation to a burglary at an electronics shop in George Town has also now been charged with that offence.