Suspected burglar arrested after five break-ins

(CNS): A 27-year-old man from George Town has been arrested on suspicion of burglary in relation to one of five commercial break-ins that took place around the waterfront and Central George Town between Sunday and Monday. In each of the incidents, a glass door or window was broken for the burglar to gain entry. RCIPS officers arrested the man on Sunday on suspicion of burglary in relation to one of the incidents earlier that day at a store on Hospital Road.

Police believe he is connected to other recent commercial burglaries and remains in custody as investigations continue. However, the culprits responsible for the other four burglaries have not been arrested as the current crime spree continues.