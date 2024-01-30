DoE director continues to fight misinformation

DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie (file photo)

(CNS): The director of the Department of Environment is continuing to correct misinformed critics of the DoE and the National Conservation Council who accuse them of delaying development. Gina Ebanks-Petrie has said, again, that the issues relating to planning delays are a result of the Central Planning Authority’s inaccurate interpretation of the National Conservation Law and the guidelines issued by the DoE, and the board is adding unnecessary steps to the process, which causes applications to be adjourned.

Speaking by phone to Sandy Hill, the host of Cayman Marl Road’s morning online talk show, on Monday, Ebanks-Petrie said that some “very curious practices” had been revealed in the minutes of the CPA meetings and in the accounts given to the DoE by applicants about the advice they must seek for developments that pose a threat to the environment.

“There is definitely a process issue that is being made very difficult by the insistence that the CPA do these multi-step consultations and adjourn applications at each step,” she said, noting that many of the steps they are taking are not required, as made clear in the guidance notes. She said there were “faster paths to getting the advice” from the DoE.

Ebanks-Petrie said she and her team had met with the CPA, and afterwards had believed that the process had been agreed. Instead, the CPA members are continuing to adjourn applications based on their misunderstanding of the process, she said. The problem is that neither the DoE nor the NCC can make them stop doing this, even though there is no reasonable explanation for the actions they are taking, she said.

She noted that there has been a considerable amount of misinformation circulating about the conservation law since it was first implemented more than a decade ago, and this has not stopped. The issues being raised now by its critics are the same ones that were raised before the law was even passed.

People have been uncomfortable with the insertion of conservation legislation into the planning process, Ebanks-Petrie told Hill, but the CPA must follow many other laws that require other government agencies to advise on, for example, fire regulations and waste-water treatment. In all of these cases, the CPA is required to adopt those recommendations, but for some reason, the laws relating to the environment seem to have “created a big problem”, she noted.

However, taking the environment into account at the planning stage is important because this forms the basis of the concept of sustainability to ensure that all implications are taken on board at the same time and all given the same weight. Ebanks-Petrie said the goal of the conservation legislation is to protect species and habitats that sustain our way and quality of life.

She rejected the idea that the conservation law or the processes involved have caused a decrease in development, and invited people to look around and ask themselves if it looked like it had slowed down. Since the law was passed, developers have been required to undertake an environmental impact assessment for only around 1% of projects — just four private sector projects and five government projects, including the cruise berthing project, which has since been paused.

The public can visit the DoE website and see all of the EIAs that have been done or are about to be done, Ebanks-Petrie said, maintaining that criticisms of the law “do not square with the facts”.

The DoE does not approve or reject any planning applications but can only give recommendations, she explained, and there are only very limited and narrow circumstances — when a protected area is at direct risk — where the NCC can direct planning not to approve a project. For most planning applications, the DoE gives only recommendations for conditions of approval, many of which are ignored.

The department has no power at all to do anything about the CPA’s approvals that don’t include any of the DoE’s recommendations, which often would not only preserve important habitats but also help landowners protect their property from flooding. Many of the recommendations, if adopted, would also retain native and endemic flora around built structures, making it easier and cheaper to maintain and helping to preserve the dwindling biodiversity.

Ebanks-Petrie said there was always more that could be done to protect the environment in conservation legislation, but the Cayman Islands has a law that the people and politicians were comfortable with at the time it was passed.

However, she noted that there are other issues at play, not least the absence of modern planning legislation and a national development plan.

“If our law was working in tandem with proper development and planning legislation and processes, I think we could achieve quite a lot. Unfortunately, that isn’t what is happening. We don’t appear to be able to work cooperatively with the CPA on these environmental matters. It does seem very adversarial from where we sit,” she said.

“A lot of what happens… that people find so egregious is because we don’t have proper development and planning legislation, and we don’t have a development plan that is guiding the CPA.” She said the plan should reflect the vision of the entire country that everyone wants to see, noting that there is no development plan at all for the Sister Islands and a very outdated one on Grand Cayman.

It has been clear for some time that the misinformation and criticism of the NCC are coming from the development lobby, which has been able to pressure politicians, and there are too many wealthy landowners who don’t want the broader public to influence any future development plan to include restrictions like much deeper setbacks on the coast and a managed retreat for structures built too close to the shore.