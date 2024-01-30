Another port worker injured at cargo dock

George Town cargo dock

(CNS): The Port Authority of the Cayman Islands (PACI) has confirmed that one of its workers was injured during an incident at the cargo dock on Monday afternoon. CNS understands that he member of staff suffered a broken leg when a container was being unloaded. Port Director Paul Hurlston said that PACI and the emergency services acted very quickly and the employee was taken to the hospital for treatment.

“The Port Authority can confirm that at this time the employee suffered no life-threatening injuries, and there is no evidence to suggest that there is anything more than a broken limb,” Hurlston told CNS in response to inquiries.

This is the second port worker to sustain a serious injury at work in the last month. A port mechanic was injured in a fall and broke his ribs on 13 January, during a weekend when both of the cranes used on the George Town dock were out of action.

At the time Hurlston said that PACI was dealing with aging equipment but the recent increase in fees will go towards replacing these old cranes, which are critical to the port’s work.