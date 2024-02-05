Minister says moving cargo port will benefit tourism

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan (file photo)

(CNS): Tourism and Ports Minister Kenneth Bryan made a speech on Friday in which he promoted what he believes are the benefits of moving the cargo dock from its current location. In an address about sustainable tourism at the Chamber of Commerce Economic Forum, he said that moving the dock away from the tourism area would almost double the space available for cruise operations and allow the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands to operate during the daytime. Bryan said the port was struggling to cope with the volume of imports, driven by what he said was organic population growth.

The minister said nothing about where he would like to see the cargo port moved to, but he said a business case was being developed by local consultants KPMG and Stantec, the international design consultants involved in the ORIA airfield redevelopment. The results of this report will help the Cayman Islands Government decide whether the cargo port remains where it is or be moved.

Bryan said the CIG was in the process of determining whether or not it is sustainable for the dock to remain downtown in the heart of the business district. But the minister made no comment about the scale of such a project or the potential environmental issues of moving cargo operations and the impact it would likely have on untouched marine habitat.

Bryan first raised the possibility of moving the dock in 2022. Then, in February 2023, a report written several years previously by Joseph Woods when he was acting port director was accepted by Cabinet as a strategic outline case for examining the potential move. That report was in favour of moving the cargo port to Breakers, an idea that has been supported for some time by some local developers and wealthy landowners.

A proposed alternative, besides doing nothing, is to expand the current cargo port. However, this would involve dredging the George Town harbour, which does not have broad public support.

In his speech to the business audience about the impact of cargo operations on cruise tourism, Bryan said that if the dock were moved, the space available to manage cruise operations would virtually double overnight.

“This would help with the management of the embarkation/disembarkation process, and the flow of passengers travelling to [and] from tour buses could be organised more efficiently. There would be significantly less pedestrian spillover onto the harbourfront. Passengers taking tours could be picked up within the larger footprint of the cruise port, thereby reducing the congestion on our streets,” he said, noting that this was one of the major complaints the resident population raises about cruise tourism.

“Another benefit of moving the port is that it would allow us to manage imports into the country more efficiently,” Bryan said. “Port operations would not be confined to only working at night, as they are now; they could also work during the day, essentially doubling the amount of time available to clear imported goods.”

Many environmental and sustainability activists argue that the massive amount of imports coming into Cayman is already unsustainable. With the headcount continuing to grow through immigration, providing few clear benefits to Caymanians, they argue that the solution lies in controlling population growth and pushing for a more sustainable approach to consumption rather than more development.

But Bryan, who is determined to rebuild tourism beyond the 2019 figures and supports the push for continual growth, said it was important to clear Grand Cayman’s traffic congestion by removing the bottlenecks, which would help improve the tourism experience as well as the quality of life for residents.

This was why he supported the road building programme, he said, as he spoke about the Airport Connector Road and the ongoing extension of Godfrey Nixon Way to the Harbor Front, which will allow road users to bypass the town and get to their destinations faster.

He also said the East-West Arterial Road would help to disperse tourism activities across the whole of Grand Cayman, as that depends on a well-connected road system.

“Businesses could more easily and effectively set up outside of town, and it would also support the decentralisation of the government services, retail and housing — all with the added benefit of alleviating traffic, which contributes to a better quality of life,” the minister told the business audience.

“Having that road in place, with activities spread all across the Island, would give visitors more choice of things to do. One of the reasons why products like Stringray City and others are over-subscribed is due to the lack of alternative options.”

In his address, Bryan also outlined the rollout of the Visitor Experience Development Grant to help develop alternative attractions. He said that CI$1 million had been allocated across the two-year budget for 2024/25 to provide start-up capital to Caymanian entrepreneurs and artisans to help them develop new visitor experiences.

“My ministry and Department of Tourism are working hard to ensure that all Caymanians, and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in particular, are meaningfully included in our tourism economy,” Bryan stated.

“The objective is to have mom-and-pop shops set up all across the island, especially in the Eastern and Western districts, offering a range of things for visitors to do which highlight Caymanian foods, crafts, tours and attractions. We believe this will have a major effect on decreasing the over-subscription at other attractions like Stingray City and our beaches, and there is data to support this.”

The minister said that international tourism trends point to a shift from ‘sun, sea and sand’ towards more interactive and experiential tourism.

“Tourists are increasingly seeking to go beyond the typical tourist spots and want to see more of the destination in unique and authentic ways,” he noted. “[W]e are not looking to fund another excursion to Stingray City or another walking tour in George Town. The goal is to spur the development of new enterprises or the introduction of new tourism products within existing business operations.”

He said the qualifying criteria list is in its final stages of development, and the ministry would begin accepting applications by the end of the first quarter of this year.