Opposition unaware of surprise port fee hikes
(CNS): The UPM Government did not share with all MPs its plans to increase fees charged by the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands (PACI) at the start of the New Year. The opposition, like the broader community, was surprised by the fee hikes approved by Cabinet, which Progressives Leader Roy McTaggart has said will impact ordinary people and increase the cost of living to fund the UPM’s spending spree. He said the “unexpected increase” is over and above the $120 million worth of tax hikes to be rolled out over the next two years revealed in the recent budget.
Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly has argued that the government fee increases would not be inflationary or adversely impact ordinary families. However, the opposition said the rise in port fees “will undoubtedly impact the cost of living”.
McTaggart believes most of the other fee hikes will also ultimately hurt the broader community, and that the government’s skyrocketing spending spree will require increases in duties, fees, and other taxes as they try to balance the books.
“In my experience… l have observed that nearly every tax increase has a tangible effect on people’s wallets in some manner or another,” McTaggart said, echoing his earlier warning in his response to the budget debate. “We wonder how many more surprise tax increases we will learn about in the coming months as the government continues to fund its vast spending spree in the last year of its term. We, in the Progressives Opposition, will be watching,” he added.
Category: Government Finance, Politics
It is dishonest for the Government to present the budget and ask the Parliament to vote on it and to not detail any new revenue measures, in fact… it might even be a breach of standing orders and contempt of Parliament to do so!
Remove taxes on food import. It’s the right thing to do.
Who do these idiots think will wind up paying the extra charges? Think CUC, Water company’s, grocery stores, gas stations and so on will just absorb the increases? These will all be passed along to all the consumers. But guess they will just give themselves another cost of living increase.
what opposition???
the opposition that unanimously approved the budget…but then complained about it a few days later????
this place is a joke….the clowns are in charge of the circus.
Sleepy Roy and Joey Who can’t be trusted to save their party because no one trusts them. They got even less chance to lead the country
Government on the rampage.
Shocking how the Progressives could drop the ball again on these issues but expect to lead these islands
PPM are a bunch of clowns
Alden needs to come back because Joey Hew is not the answer for ppm leadership. He has been exposed for what he really is.
Hew is the Jamaican politician Cayman should fear the most.
Yet Roy McTaggart, Joey Hew as leaders of the Opposition and the rest of the PPM voted to support the budget presented by the Premier O’Connor-Connolly. Now they have nerve to complain. Useless and self serving best describes the lot of them. Waste of money only looking out for the developers that finance the party.
Imagine thinking the opposition even read it. Unless it applies to their tiny sliver of voters directly they just ignored it.
“Is this going to piss off my first generation voters in the slums of bodden town” IF = NO then ignore.
Openness and transparency. . .right!
Well said Mr.McTaggart.
In this case you speak on behalf of all consumers and as an experienced professional accountant.
Setting aside any criticism suggesting this is a political move on your part, it nevertheless serves everybody’s interests to condemn these increases as merely covering the inept management of Port’s business.
Roy needs to retire now. He is Alden’s puppet. He has done nothing for GTE and needs to do the honorable thing and retire.
Dear PPM – do you think any of the UPM really give a sh&* what you or anyone else thinks? They are going to spend on their special projects no matter what the consequences because it will not affect them one bit. But PPM you were hot to get them rolling and now look at what you got – the checkbook is wide open and the sky is the limit!
juju is tearing the cash up quick while we will be the ones paying to replenish the jar. juju is ruining this island very quick.