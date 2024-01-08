Opposition unaware of surprise port fee hikes

Grand Cayman cargo port

(CNS): The UPM Government did not share with all MPs its plans to increase fees charged by the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands (PACI) at the start of the New Year. The opposition, like the broader community, was surprised by the fee hikes approved by Cabinet, which Progressives Leader Roy McTaggart has said will impact ordinary people and increase the cost of living to fund the UPM’s spending spree. He said the “unexpected increase” is over and above the $120 million worth of tax hikes to be rolled out over the next two years revealed in the recent budget.

Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly has argued that the government fee increases would not be inflationary or adversely impact ordinary families. However, the opposition said the rise in port fees “will undoubtedly impact the cost of living”.

McTaggart believes most of the other fee hikes will also ultimately hurt the broader community, and that the government’s skyrocketing spending spree will require increases in duties, fees, and other taxes as they try to balance the books.

“In my experience… l have observed that nearly every tax increase has a tangible effect on people’s wallets in some manner or another,” McTaggart said, echoing his earlier warning in his response to the budget debate. “We wonder how many more surprise tax increases we will learn about in the coming months as the government continues to fund its vast spending spree in the last year of its term. We, in the Progressives Opposition, will be watching,” he added.