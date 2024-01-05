Witnesses wanted to pre-Christmas shooting in GT

(CNS): Detectives investigating a shooting outside the Vine and Tap bar on Printers Way, George Town, on Saturday, 23 December, are “strongly appealing” for witnesses to come forward. In yet another case where a significant number of people were said to be present at the time of the crime, the police are urging the public to help them identify the shooter. One man was shot multiple times but managed to avoid any life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who was at the scene at around 1:50am that morning or who may have any information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.