Suspect caught after break-in at waterfront restaurant

(CNS): A 31-year-old man from George Town was arrested Friday morning after breaking into a restaurant and bar on the waterfront on North Church Street, George Town. Police have not disclosed the specific establishment but said that they were called to the location at about 1:40 this morning, 5 January, following a report of a burglary in progress.

When the police officers arrived, they spotted a man who fit the description of the suspect, but he fled on foot when he saw them. The officers gave chase and detained him. He was arrested on suspicion of burglary and remains in custody.