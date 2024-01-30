Objector says cell tower would spoil community

Sabre monopole

(CNS): An application by telecommunications company Logic for a 70-foot communications tower is facing an impassioned objection from one resident in the area, who claims that it would pose health risks and ruin the aesthetics of the community. Logic wants to erect a Sabre monopole antenna on Newport Avenue, George Town, behind the main hospital in a high-density residential area.

The objector, whose identity is not disclosed on the agenda for the Central Planning Authority’s meeting on Wednesday, said the tower would be an eyesore in a neighbourhood “rich with memories”. They said their family has lived in the community for three generations.

“It is a place that holds the stories of our ancestors and the promise of our descendants. It is a place that we hold dear to our hearts. The proposed 70ft antenna, if installed, would be an eyesore that disrupts the natural beauty of our surroundings. Our neighbourhood is characterized by its charm, with tree-lined streets, well-maintained gardens, and a sense of tranquillity that is increasingly rare in this fast-paced world. The presence of such a towering structure would mar the landscape, detracting from the scenic beauty that has been cherished for generations,” the objector wrote in a letter to the CPA.

They also raised the issue of property value, claiming that the tower could deter prospective buyers and tenants, and urged Logic to consider alternative locations for the antenna. “It is not just about the structure itself but the preservation of a place where families have flourished and grown for decades,” they added and asked for Logic to engage in open dialogue with the local community to discuss alternative options to achieve the desired technological advancements.

The CPA has listed the application for discussion in this week’s meeting agenda, and the consultants are expected to appear before the board to discuss the objection and the height of the proposed 70-foot tower in that location.

While the science is far from settled over whether cell towers pose a health hazard, and if so, how much, some research found that people identified as having “electromagnetic hypersensitivity” who live near them complained of health issues such as dizziness, nausea, headaches, tinnitus and insomnia.

The American Cancer Society says on its website: “At this time, there’s no strong evidence that exposure to RF waves from cell phone towers causes any noticeable health effects. However, this does not mean that the RF waves from cell phone towers have been proven to be absolutely safe. Most expert organizations agree that more research is needed to help clarify this, especially for any possible long-term effects.”



