Politicians deliver video messages for Christmas

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin said that Christmas was not just a time to celebrate the birth of Christ but to celebrate each other and the accomplishments of the year, as well as a time to rest and rejuvenate for the year ahead, as he joined the other elected members as they expressed their Christmas messages to their constituents on video. Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller urged the community to remember those on society’s margins, the jobless, the sick and those struggling to make ends meet, as well as those who are far from home and their families.

House Speaker McKeeva Bush said that he saw the Christmas miracle as a message of hope and urged people to be grateful for friends and family as well our free country.

Category: Local News