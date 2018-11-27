CIG’s UK office makes appearance at Unionist conference

(CNS): Representatives from Cayman’s Islands London Office travelled to Belfast, Northern Ireland, last week for the Democratic Unionist Party Conference to educate MPs, members of the Northern Ireland Assembly and the general public about the Cayman Islands, according to a press release. This is the first year that a Cayman delegation has attended the DUP Conference, and officials said that the goal was to assess the value of attending a wider scope of political engagement activities, branching out into Ireland.

While in the past the Cayman government had very little to gain from getting involved in the complexities of Irish-Unionist politics, the DUP currently has disproportionate power in Westminster due to the support that its leader, Arlene Foster, has so far given to Theresa May’s Conservative Party. Without Foster, May would not have been able to form a majority government, and while the coalition has held to date, the Brexit deal is pushing the partnership to the limits.

Given that Brexit will have an as yet unknown impact on Cayman, and the post-Brexit world will be a new environment in which the UK could well turn towards its wider colonial family, the visit to Belfast may in time prove to have been beneficial.

Eric Bush, the head of the London office, and his deputy, Charles Parchment, are the first Cayman Islands representatives in the UK to attend the Unionist conference, though the office usually sends delegations to the mainstream political events in the UK, such as the Conservative and Labour Party Conferences.

“The visit has been extremely worthwhile, particularly in view of the new positive connections we have made, we intend to continue to forge new links with governments outside of Westminster, and look forward to the positive benefits this will bring to the Cayman Islands,” Bush said in the release.

In addition to hosting a booth at the conference, Bush and Parchment attended other meetings and took part in a Belfast East Constituency Tour with Gavin Robinson MP, lunched at the Ulster Reform Club with the Friends of the British Overseas Territories, and visited Bangor with Jim Shannon MP and Councillor Robert Adair.

The conference included sessions discussing local government with Robinson, Brexit with Diane Dodds MP, and fringe events on economy, parliamentarianism, trade and looking towards a low tax future.

“This has been a great opportunity to meet with DUP leaders and members to remind the Northern Ireland Government and the general public in Northern Ireland that the Cayman Islands is a British Territory and to discuss similar challenges and current affairs relating to Northern Ireland and the Cayman Islands,” said Bush. “I was able to speak with DUP Leader Arlene Foster about Brexit and the similarities between Northern Ireland and the Cayman Islands.”

Bush also indicated that he had spoken with William Humphrey MLA about the potential of setting up a Friends of Cayman chapter within Northern Ireland.

