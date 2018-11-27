CAL boss insists new planes will save cash

(CNS): The chief executive officer of Cayman Airways Ltd, Fabian Whorms, has defended the airline’s decision to acquire four new planes, despite its significant debt and the need for millions of dollars in cash injections from the public purse to keep the airline going. Whorms told Finance Committee last week that the fleet had to be replaced and in the long run, the new 737 Max 800’s will be “cost neutral” because of the savings on fuel, maintenance, loads and the new routes. But both Whorms and Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell were reluctant to reveal the actual cost of the planes, claiming it was commercially sensitive.

In what became at times a testy exchange among members, especially after House Speaker McKeeva Bush attempted to direct Finance Committee Chair Roy McTaggart to close down the opposition’s line of questioning about the costs, Whorms indicated that CAL had secured a very good deal. Kirkconnell backed him up, stressing the important role Cayman Airways has played, and continues to play, in supporting and growing overnight guest numbers.

It appears that the new planes, which will be leased, could cost the airline around $10 million per year, though that figure has not been confirmed. However, Whorms said that the reduction in fuel and maintenance costs, among other savings, would in the long-term level out the impact. He also noted the ability of these new aircraft to fly new routes.

The questions about the finances of the airline arose as the committee queried a CI$7.5 million additional equity investment. During the exchange, Whorms explained that the extra money required in the supplementary appropriation was nothing to do with the new planes but was part of a debt CAL has owed for some time to the Cayman Islands Airports Authority, which they had hoped would be written off.

He said he did not think the airline should have to pay parking and landing fees to CIAA because Owen Roberts International was CAL’s home airport and the airline had nowhere else to park. But he said that for various reasons the authority had indicated that it could not write off the fees after all. And so the debt had to be paid and the additional funds would simply be passed through to the CIAA.

Whorms revealed that the airline also has other debts that it continues to pay, amounting to around $30 million. Against that background, Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller began asking if it was prudent to buy four new expensive planes when it was still carrying a large debt and had received significant output payments from government.

The CEO argued that they were leased and it was a good investment, but he would not give the full details of the financial package.

Kirkconnell said the opposition was requesting “some very sensitive information” and he was “reluctant” to reveal it in public, considering the sensitive competitive environment in which CAL operated. But Miller pointed out that the negotiations regarding the planes was complete, since the first one is expected in a matter of days, and that the money came from the public purse.

Nevertheless, the minister, the CEO and then the speaker all insisted that this type of information should not be public. As Kirkconnell justified the new planes, he noted that a business case had been done and the current fleet was at the end of its life. The new aircraft would bring their own savings, he told the committee.

Whorms said these planes were the best choice for CAL and were very “competitively tendered”, which resulted in a good deal, as he indicated that CAL had negotiated them for almost half price. They would eventually turn out to be cheaper that the current jets, he claimed, and there would be “substantial savings” coming from quality of service and other “tremendous benefits”.

These might not offset all costs, but if the planes help the airline grow its revenue by around 5%, they will pay for themselves, he said and even indicated there would be opportunities for CAL to sub-let the aircraft at a profit.

As the opposition was gradually able to entice a little more information from Whorms, the speaker interjected, asking if they should be having such a discussion as he indicated that the government had the majority and could shut down the questions. He suggested that the “press will twist things” and “these determinations should not be in public as these things do a lot of damage”, as he directed McTaggart to wrap up the discussion.

As things became increasingly tense, Kirkconnell interjected by trying to rally everyone around the national pride the public has in Cayman Airways. He said the value of the airline to Cayman was multiplied by the people it brings and the jobs generated directly and indirectly. He accepted that there were systemic and historical problems with the airline’s debt because it had never been properly capitalised, but it was the future routes that would help bring the best returns.

