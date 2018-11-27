CAL boss insists new planes will save cash
(CNS): The chief executive officer of Cayman Airways Ltd, Fabian Whorms, has defended the airline’s decision to acquire four new planes, despite its significant debt and the need for millions of dollars in cash injections from the public purse to keep the airline going. Whorms told Finance Committee last week that the fleet had to be replaced and in the long run, the new 737 Max 800’s will be “cost neutral” because of the savings on fuel, maintenance, loads and the new routes. But both Whorms and Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell were reluctant to reveal the actual cost of the planes, claiming it was commercially sensitive.
In what became at times a testy exchange among members, especially after House Speaker McKeeva Bush attempted to direct Finance Committee Chair Roy McTaggart to close down the opposition’s line of questioning about the costs, Whorms indicated that CAL had secured a very good deal. Kirkconnell backed him up, stressing the important role Cayman Airways has played, and continues to play, in supporting and growing overnight guest numbers.
It appears that the new planes, which will be leased, could cost the airline around $10 million per year, though that figure has not been confirmed. However, Whorms said that the reduction in fuel and maintenance costs, among other savings, would in the long-term level out the impact. He also noted the ability of these new aircraft to fly new routes.
The questions about the finances of the airline arose as the committee queried a CI$7.5 million additional equity investment. During the exchange, Whorms explained that the extra money required in the supplementary appropriation was nothing to do with the new planes but was part of a debt CAL has owed for some time to the Cayman Islands Airports Authority, which they had hoped would be written off.
He said he did not think the airline should have to pay parking and landing fees to CIAA because Owen Roberts International was CAL’s home airport and the airline had nowhere else to park. But he said that for various reasons the authority had indicated that it could not write off the fees after all. And so the debt had to be paid and the additional funds would simply be passed through to the CIAA.
Whorms revealed that the airline also has other debts that it continues to pay, amounting to around $30 million. Against that background, Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller began asking if it was prudent to buy four new expensive planes when it was still carrying a large debt and had received significant output payments from government.
The CEO argued that they were leased and it was a good investment, but he would not give the full details of the financial package.
Kirkconnell said the opposition was requesting “some very sensitive information” and he was “reluctant” to reveal it in public, considering the sensitive competitive environment in which CAL operated. But Miller pointed out that the negotiations regarding the planes was complete, since the first one is expected in a matter of days, and that the money came from the public purse.
Nevertheless, the minister, the CEO and then the speaker all insisted that this type of information should not be public. As Kirkconnell justified the new planes, he noted that a business case had been done and the current fleet was at the end of its life. The new aircraft would bring their own savings, he told the committee.
Whorms said these planes were the best choice for CAL and were very “competitively tendered”, which resulted in a good deal, as he indicated that CAL had negotiated them for almost half price. They would eventually turn out to be cheaper that the current jets, he claimed, and there would be “substantial savings” coming from quality of service and other “tremendous benefits”.
These might not offset all costs, but if the planes help the airline grow its revenue by around 5%, they will pay for themselves, he said and even indicated there would be opportunities for CAL to sub-let the aircraft at a profit.
As the opposition was gradually able to entice a little more information from Whorms, the speaker interjected, asking if they should be having such a discussion as he indicated that the government had the majority and could shut down the questions. He suggested that the “press will twist things” and “these determinations should not be in public as these things do a lot of damage”, as he directed McTaggart to wrap up the discussion.
As things became increasingly tense, Kirkconnell interjected by trying to rally everyone around the national pride the public has in Cayman Airways. He said the value of the airline to Cayman was multiplied by the people it brings and the jobs generated directly and indirectly. He accepted that there were systemic and historical problems with the airline’s debt because it had never been properly capitalised, but it was the future routes that would help bring the best returns.
Nice spin Mr. Whorms. So, by saving cash with these new planes does that mean CAL will be self sufficient by 2050? Don’t think so, as it’s anyone’s guess how much the public purse will be funding CAL by then.
In today’s political landscape, my first check is, is this person Lodge?
If so, the bullshit meter tends to swing heavily to the right, very close to the red zone.
So no, I do not believe a word of it and time will prove it.
As we can see from this exchange the CIG is now attempting to say anything they do not want to disclose to the public is “commercially sensitive”
Even when the deal is signed and the monies paid with the products on their way, they will still try to shut down questions, and obscure information from the citizens
They will do this with the port if they have their way as well, the people will never know all of the information and they will say everything is commercially sensitive as long as it suits them
Mckeeva Bush needs to be removed as speaker immediately
With every sitting of the LA we see more and more that Mckeeva has no desire to even pretend to be impartial in his role as speaker. In the speaker resigns from his party once he or she has assumed the speaker-ship. Here we allow this farce of independence from the presiding officer who is aiding and abetting the incompetence of the elected government from the speaker’s chair, whether it is suspending MLAs, shutting down lines of questions or simply dismissing questions and motions offhand. Every day Mckeeva sits in that chair and wears that wig he degrades the office of speaker and the Legislative assembly as a whole
The day that sees Mckeeva no longer a member of the Legislative Assembly cannot come too quickly
Then there is the suitcase costs. It is a bit frustrating that when you travel there are certain things that are mandatory such as a suit case. It is like making a button up shirt without buttons. I wouldn’t mind if they include it in the ticket costs but it’s crazy to stand in line for hours and when you get to the counter another 1 hour for them to sort and process the fee, then on the way back the same thing and again more cost to bring back the same suit case you got charged for going. This policy and process stinks!
Boy all you get from these guys is “don’t worry everything will be alright”, they should go to the recording studio.
Hope they got the big bucks to back up their champagne & caviar dreams. Port also on the spending spree – Whoopee!
Never needed them. The 800s would be better. Now we see why the new baggage fees.
Well it must be true then
Whorms said the new planes would be “cost neutral” so basically we make no money. Gain/loss balance each other. So where’s the profit? Are we always just comfortable making no money/breaking even? Why do they throw words around willy-nilly if they’re not sure of meaning? Never cease to amaze me!
Complete and utter BS by CAL. The fact that they won’t reveal the details proves it because in the ‘sensitive competitive environment in which CAL operated’ anyone with any aviation industry connections can not only gain access to the figures but use them. The real danger here is that if CIG are willing to subsidise CAL to the levels it currently does we could be shut out of the US market.
That aside, a country with a population of under 60K taking on four 737 Max 8s doesn’t make sense. Someone should be doing a serious forensic audit of this whole deal because it stinks of kickbacks.
And these guys are never wrong.
E 190?
A 220?
Look at FlyBe, Porter and Air Canada Express. Bombardier Q400. 70-ish seats and almost as fast as a jet for 500 mile or less trips. The world’s most modern turbo prop fully capable of Cayman Brac, Jamaica, Honduras and even Miami trips. Why fly 1/2 empty when you can fill these fuel sipping turbo props?