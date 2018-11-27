DoE keeping close eye on cull numbers

(CNS): The need to ensure that the cull of invasive green iguanas across Grand Cayman keeps pace with the target is at the forefront of the Department of Environment’s agenda, as the numbers began to drop below the 6,000 daily target last week. For the first time since the cull began at the end of October, the daily rate fell, though the overall total is still on track, with more than 167,000 iguana corpses dropped off at the dump so far. That equates to a dent of more than 10% into the maximum estimated population of the pesky reptile when the cull started one month ago.

The DoE had set an ambitious target of 6,000 iguanas per day, and during the first three weeks cullers massively exceeded that number. However, there was a slight decline last week before things appeared to get back on track again Monday, when 6,763 iguanas were taken to the landfill.

Fred Burton, the director of the DoE Terrestrial Resources Unit, explained that it is still too early to see a pattern in the cull but it is important that the department continues to monitor the cull numbers, look for trends and make any adjustments where needed. Always aware that there would be a decline after the first few weeks, Burton pointed out that the easiest ones to grab have now mostly been taken.

“We have always known that diminishing returns would happen, and we have factored that into the monthly quota targets, but we are hoping that as the cullers hone their skills, that will compensate somewhat,” Burton said.

“It is still early to tell what the long-term trend is going to be, and we have regular steering committee meetings to keep a close eye on things and ‘adaptive management’ is always on the agenda,” he said. “If we need to, we can always reopen culler registration to increase the workforce, and the quotas assigned to each culler can be revised periodically so over-achievers are not held back by their quota limit when others are not getting close to theirs.”

Over the next few cooler months, the iguanas may burrow out of sight more, but when they start looking for mates in the spring, there will be much easier pickings again for cullers, Burton said. Mating season also comes when the drought deciduous trees lose their leaves, making the iguanas even more visible.

“It is possible we will see a resurgence in culling numbers around then, and again when next year’s hatchlings start to emerge in the fall,” he said.

Overall, however, the DoE believes the cull is still going well and the majority of registered cullers are still engaged in the national effort to put an end to the negative impact the invasive green iguanas are having on Cayman’s natural environment.

Category: Land Habitat, Science & Nature