Miller: Gambling bill poor solution to wrong problem

(CNS): The opposition leader has made it clear he will not be supporting the government’s plans to amend the gambling law because be believes the draconian move is a hopeless solution to the wrong problem that will be fraught with challenges. Ezzard Miller told CNS it was time to legalise and license lotteries, not further criminalise gamblers and push the local numbers game underground. Noting that it would be difficult to enforce and, worse, likely to lead to selective enforcement, he said government should be reminded that this was no longer the 1960’s and many people now gamble online and play US lotteries, as well as buy numbers locally.

He said it was absurd to clamp down on something that would be difficult to police fairly, which already throws up many contradictions. He pointed out that local gas stations are currently running a lottery promotion that falls foul of the law, but he hasn’t seen anyone being arrested.

The current legislation exempts charities and churches from the part of the current law that prohibits raffles but that does not cover commercial entities. Nevertheless, one of the Cayman Islands’ main fuel suppliers is currently running a gas-pump promotion that involves a ‘spin and win’ draw for customers buying gas at their stations, which Miller says is still gambling.

Things change, the North Side representative said, and while Caymanians may once have frowned upon any kind of gambling, today the situation is very different.

“The government cannot possibly have missed the local furor over the recent $1.5 billion jackpot in the US, where people were doing everything they could to get hold of tickets,” he said to emphasise the change in attitude.

Miller said legalising and licensing these types of lotteries and taxing the profits to use the cash for education would be a much better move for government. He has suggested a levy of around 30%, which would increase public revenue that could be put to good use while diverting police resources to more challenging criminality.

The RCIPS has expressed concerns that illegal gambling is fuelling robbery and violence, but Miller questioned whether this would be addressed by introducing more draconian punishments, especially for the gamblers. He pointed out that victims of robbery and violence associated with illegal gambling would be even less likely to report such crimes because of their own involvement in an illegal activity with harsh penalties.



Miller said there were other ways to address those problems. For example, if government is concerned about businesses such as local stores and barber shops selling numbers, then they should pull their trade and business licences, not punish their customers.

As usual, he said, those who can least afford it are likely to be targetted, because many low-income Caymanians supplement their earnings by selling numbers or playing in the hopes of winning.

He said this was “a draconian measure” that is unlikely to work and another example of government “trying to find a solution for the wrong problem”, and rather than help, it could just make things worse.

The gambling amendment bill would increase fines significantly for those running illegal numbers rackets but it also increases the punishment for gamblers, with no provision in the legislation for supporting addicts.

The legislation is one of a slew of new pieces of legislation that government is hoping to steer through the LA when it meets next month.

