UK backs CIG plans for new multi-use chopper

(CNS): Governor Martyn Roper may have arrived in the Cayman Islands at a time when the relationship between the UK government and the local administration is strained, but he has come with some good news over expanding the RCIPS Air Operations Unit and adding a new multi-use helicopter. Speaking to the media on his first evening in Cayman, Roper spoke about the UK support and help for Cayman to acquire a chopper that can be used for medivacs, regional emergencies, search-and-rescue operations, as well as crime fighting.

Roper said Britain was happy to support the project as the new helicopter could be used in other regional territories for disaster response. The goal is to have a more sophisticated helicopter that will be appropriately fitted to help with a wider menu of potential missions.

If funding is approved, the plan is to base the machine in Grand Cayman under the control of the RCIPS to support and expand the work of the AOU, but it will also be used in the event of a hurricane or other disasters in other British Overseas Territories in the Caribbean, as was the case last year.

Roper noted the possible investment by the UK in his first speech in Cayman on Monday, when he told the Legislative Assembly that he would be focusing his attention on Cayman’s safety and security.

Following recent comments by the premier that the Cayman government may be investing in a second chopper for the new Cayman Islands Coast Guard, Roper said the UK and Cayman were now in talks about a joint project to acquire and operate a second helicopter for the RCIPS that could be used by other agencies and other territories.

“If approved, it would not only be used to provide greater resilience to the Cayman Islands but also to support vital operations for disaster relief and law enforcement in the other overseas territories, as we saw last year,” Roper added.

At a reception at Government House on Monday evening, he told CNS he was very pleased that discussions were underway for the multi-use helicopter, which he was confident would be purchased once the process was complete. It is understood that the Cayman Islands public purse will fund most of the costs, with a contribution from Britain.

When Cayman purchased the RCIPS’ existing helicopter, which has since been modified to expand its capabilities, it quickly became the subject of a financial scandal, causing headaches for the 2005-2009 PPM administration, which claimed they had been misled in the pitch for the machine by then police commissioner Stuart Kernohan over what the chopper would be able to do.

But almost a decade later after the decision was made, the police helicopter is considered one of the RCIPS’ best crime fighting tools, having been instrumental in cracking major cases by providing a safer way to track suspects fleeing at high speeds and tracking drug interdiction operations at sea.

The chopper has also played an important role in search-and-rescue operations, as well as airlifting patients during medical emergencies at sea or from the Sister Islands.

Category: Local News