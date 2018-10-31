Speaker offers unusual warning to governor

(CNS): In his address in the Legislative Assembly welcoming the new governor to the Cayman Islands, House Speaker McKeeva Bush urged him to stay out of legislative business. Using what he said was a regional turn of phrase, he warned Martyn Roper that “cockroach has no business in a rooster fight”.

As he opened the formal swearing-in ceremony, Bush, who is the Father of the House as the longest serving MLA, admitted that in his new role as speaker he struggles to keep quiet after being at the heart of the political fray for so long, but nevertheless indicated his ongoing suspicion of those sent here by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

How the governor felt finding himself likened to a cockroach within hours of arriving in Cayman for the first time is not clear, but as a career diplomat it is likely that he took it as Bush said it was meant, as a humourous warning about his efforts to maintain the independence of the Legislative Assembly.

Bush told the governor that democracy was “alive and well” in Cayman. But because he is speaker, “I am told not to talk,” he said, confessing that he did not find that easy after more than 36 years of talking, but that sometimes he did appreciate the rest.

The speaker also praised the current Government of National Unity in which he now serves, alongside his political nemesis, Premier Alden McLaughlin. He said that its members are hard working, like everyone in Legislative, before he issued his words advice to the governor about not getting involved in internal political disagreements.

“I will ask you, though, pay very little attention to that. Sometimes, as one of our sayings in the region is, cockroach has no business in rooster fight. Don’t take that as an insult but how it is meant. You will do best to listen,” Bush said, before adding that he was looking forward to a cordial relationship with Roper and welcoming him to the Cayman Islands.

See Bush’s welcome to governor below on CIGTV:

