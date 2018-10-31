Speaker offers unusual warning to governor
(CNS): In his address in the Legislative Assembly welcoming the new governor to the Cayman Islands, House Speaker McKeeva Bush urged him to stay out of legislative business. Using what he said was a regional turn of phrase, he warned Martyn Roper that “cockroach has no business in a rooster fight”.
As he opened the formal swearing-in ceremony, Bush, who is the Father of the House as the longest serving MLA, admitted that in his new role as speaker he struggles to keep quiet after being at the heart of the political fray for so long, but nevertheless indicated his ongoing suspicion of those sent here by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
How the governor felt finding himself likened to a cockroach within hours of arriving in Cayman for the first time is not clear, but as a career diplomat it is likely that he took it as Bush said it was meant, as a humourous warning about his efforts to maintain the independence of the Legislative Assembly.
Bush told the governor that democracy was “alive and well” in Cayman. But because he is speaker, “I am told not to talk,” he said, confessing that he did not find that easy after more than 36 years of talking, but that sometimes he did appreciate the rest.
The speaker also praised the current Government of National Unity in which he now serves, alongside his political nemesis, Premier Alden McLaughlin. He said that its members are hard working, like everyone in Legislative, before he issued his words advice to the governor about not getting involved in internal political disagreements.
“I will ask you, though, pay very little attention to that. Sometimes, as one of our sayings in the region is, cockroach has no business in rooster fight. Don’t take that as an insult but how it is meant. You will do best to listen,” Bush said, before adding that he was looking forward to a cordial relationship with Roper and welcoming him to the Cayman Islands.
See Bush’s welcome to governor below on CIGTV:
Category: Politics
Mac is afraid. Mr. Roper may just be the man for the job to put an end to all the “ cock fights” around here ;). #whatsinthedarkmustcometolight
Isn’t the saying “puss don’t business in dog fight”? smh
Cayman would be a much better place if McKeeva was made to wear that wig back to front. Permanently.
Alden and the entire PPM should be ashamed of themselves, honestly they have lost my support forever and I am a Party member
Please follow that advice…..
“I am told not to talk,”
And hence why roosters should stay out of casinos and far from bar rooms. Remember cockroaches have been around much longer than chickens
An empty drum makes the loudest noise
Take no notice sir. Village idyattt
We all know the real reason this person is worshipped by so many West Bayers, it’s what they get out of it. Now I am forced to believe the same applies to the Premier, shame on the PPM.
Everyone except those in west bay who keep putting him back in knows that he does not know any better. Of course the Governor knows exactly who mckeeva is- his reputation proceeds him. Another Caymanian saying is ” give him enough rope and he will hang himself” Mckeeva will be the swinging cockroach!! I don’t know why they keep letting him out to embarrass us. We all know that the Premier has to take whatever the village idiot spews out because he is keeping the unity shambolic rimkydink mess together. Who would have ever conceive that those two would become friends. There is enough vomit and coolade going around for all of them. Let them have their full. Another cayman saying ” time is longer than rope”
McKeeva is always first in line to jet-off for a protocol adventure, especially if it involves his self-anointed medals, falsely paid honorary doctorates, fu man chu outfits, casino baccinals, or commonwealth pomp. He gobbles it up, while stoking independence talk, hoping one day to rule over his own independent country. Roper should give the LA two weeks to enact the Standards in Public Life law and subpoena all the financial records of the Cabinet. We’ll see who the cockroaches are then.
4 :09 pm , sense he has become Speaker , his head has gotten so big the LA building can fit inside of it . The people should demand for him to step down .
The governor should have poked in in his eye (lol)
I believe His Excellency has enough wits about him to get acclimatized with the not so warm welcome extended to him!
Fools rush in where angels fear to tread!
And don’t forget to stock the pantry with carrots and milk.
The idiot has just revealed the reason the previous governor was hooked. Such an embarrassment that man
The true face of CaymanKind, and don’t you forget it!
Mac: Get help. Please.
The public talk is that Mac is not happy with governor Roper because he endorsed for Mr. Franz Manderson to have become the governor and that did not happen. So Mr. Mckeeva, Mr Franz nor the premier will be happy.
4:55 Really!! What nonsense. I bet you are the same poster and said that our acting Governor wasnt busy because the LA was not in session.zzzzzzzzz
Get help please!.
Stop spreading bs. No Caymanian will Govern our island period. The FCO has been very clear on this. Think and do a bit of research before spreading lies.
Why do we continue to have this embarrassment in public office … he needs to go and stay out of public life …. even worse he has now invented his academic achievements of Dr. and Hon MSc. or is it MSc. (Hon) lol which he got from UCCI or somewhere worse is a joke. Honorary degrees are just that, and do not give him the right to address himself as a Dr or having a Masters of Science. But ignorance is the hallmark of this fool and we have allowed him to do as he likes in our country. A fake man, fake achievements he is all illusion and we continue to give him the smoke and mirrors to pretend he is something he is not … what example is this for the youth of our island ….
Your Excellency Mr. Roper,
Please disregard our Speaker’s ramblings, and take them with a large pinch of salt. Maybe you are well aware of our Speaker’s history, but if not a, quick search of local media will reveal the not so stellar record of our Honourable McKeeva Bush.
I truly hope you have the focus and fortitude to ignore his bluster and attend to much more important matters at hand.
I am sure that Mr Roper was given a full briefing by the FCO before he arrived and that they had plenty to say about the Hon Dr MsC Speaker.
Good ole Mac embracing the #CaymanKind mantra!!
The public talk is that Mac cannot help himself and the premier cannot say any hard words to Mac. The public talk is that Mac made up the numbers to form the 2017 government so he is the leader or the dictator. The public talk is that Mac can and will mash up the government if our premier fails to follow Mac instructions.
McKeeva de-facto premier as well as being Speaker of the House.
Nah, they can govern without his three guys.
I must say that I think that Bush is the most disrespectful , disgraceful bully I have ever seen since he became speaker of the house . What and insulting welcoming he gave the new Governor and Alden isn’t no better . I am sure Mr. Roper feels like getting back on the plane and going back to his home after the first day .
I hope that everyone see that they has NO INTENTIONS OF WORKING WITH THE GOVERNOR .
As a West Bayer of many years I find he continually lets down our district. Why can he not welcome our new Governor in a traditional Cayman manner. Moreover he knows Mr Roper will not respond. Bush will always seek parliamentary protection as used by cowards. He is unable to string a sentence together and should return to night school to complete his education.
He insists on opening his big mouth and continues to think life is all about him. Bush get a life and move on. Vegas beckons.
Reminds me of the great orange buffoon up north!
Salty salty!
It started a long time before he made Speaker. I remember him being equally disrespectful to Duncan Taylor when he arrived.
Ron, have no fear, McKeeva’s obnoxious behavior will not deter the Governor. He will stay and he will go on and do exactly what he was sent here for.
Dear Mr Roper,
I would like to apologize for McKeeva on behalf of the people of the Cayman Islands. We aren’t all as simple or rude as he is.
wtf?….roper just got a taste of good ole caymankindness…
anywhere else in the owrld mac would be forced to resign…here ..its just another day in wonderland….
Embarrassing. ????????♀️
Again.
Seems like Mac still has foot in mouth disease. Something’s never change.
I don’t know why McKeeva continues to speak like some fool; considering he’s now the Speaker of the House one would think he would at least try to act like he has some culture and stop being so ignorant!!!!
4:09 Because he is a fool maybe? Personally, I wouldn’t worry about it too much because the FCO know exactly who they’re dealing with here and I’m damn sure Gov Roper got a full briefing on the situation. I’ll bet he left the UK with a simple message, “Just remember, if their lips are moving they’re BS’ing you!”
And don’t say the word Tempura…..even when ordering food
These offices are all just ways for him to dress up, run his mouth, and make money. He brings his lack of dignity to his work.
A fool will speak as a fool once he is not aware of being a fool and in his case he is not aware as so many people idolize him even from the editorial staff of the Compass