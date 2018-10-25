Clampdown coming on illegal ‘numbers’ racket
(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government posted a flurry of legislation to its Gazettes website Wednesday, ahead of next month’s Legislative Assembly meeting, including a bill that will increase the penalties for illegal gambling, as the authorities move to clamp down on a growing problem that fuels other crimes. Although the bill provides for heavier punishments for those running illegal ‘numbers’ rackets, gamblers, many whom suffer from addiction, will also face a hefty punishment, despite government’s acknowledgement that it is a “chronic problem”.
The Gambling (Amendment) Bill, 2018, which is now open for final public consultation before the LA debate in November, increases the penalties for engaging in acts of illegal gambling and allows government to seize assets under the Proceeds of Crime Law for those convicted.
The bill provides for an increase in fines for those convicted of running gambling rings from $400 to a whopping $10,000, and for the term of imprisonment to increase from one year to three years. Meanwhile, gamblers will also see the current $10 fine leap to $2,500 or a possible six-month jail term.
In a press release about the legislative clampdown, government said the aim was to make the penalties more of a deterrent.
“While illegal gambling has been a chronic problem in the Cayman Islands, the penalties have not undergone a revision since the first enactment of the Gambling Law in 1964. As such, in today’s climate, they do not properly reflect the gravity of this type of illegal activity,” officials said.
Government believes that, given the profit illegal ‘numbers’ can generate, the current penalties have not been “persuasive enough to serve as a deterrent to past and would-be offenders”, which is said to have caused a problem for law enforcement.
“Police intelligence reports between 2015 and 2018 show that there has been a steady increase in the number of incidents involving persons engaged in different forms of illegal gambling activities. This includes what is colloquially referred to as ‘numbers’ or lottery,” officials stated. “These statistics also suggest a strong connection between certain crimes and gambling activities. This is evidenced by the number of reported robberies, including firearm related robberies, assaults and other violent crimes, that have been proven to be gambling related.”
Given the perceived link between underground gambling and other crimes, government said it “would be prudent to generally impose higher penalties for engaging in any form of illegal gambling”.
Officials also hope the stiffer fines will deter people from allowing their premises to be used to facilitate any type of illegal gambling.
Cabinet has also approved amendments to the Proceeds of Crime Law to identify specified offences under the Gambling Law as criminal lifestyle offences, enabling the government to seize assets of the racketeers. “By so doing, government recognises that the illegal gains derived from gambling can be used to support a criminal lifestyle from which a defendant may benefit,” officials stated.
However, government has made no move to address the issue of online gambling, which is now extremely common and believed to be where most Caymanians and residents spend the bulk of their gambling money. It is not clear if anyone found gambling online could be charged under this new legislation.
The decision to focus on the illegal local numbers games, which are usually based on national lotteries in countries like Jamaica and Honduras, was made because it is at least possible to find those organising the collection and payment of cash, which is often conducted at local stores, in or around bars, or in private homes.
Over the years, the question of introducing a legal national lottery to fund good causes has been debated on and off by politicians. The PPM has consistently opposed the idea of paving the way for legal gambling while the CDP, formerly UDP, has always been less opposed, not least as a result of the leader’s enjoyment of casinos when he is overseas.
The 2009-2012 UDP administration considered the possibility of legalising some form of gambling and even suggested it would hold a referendum on the topic. Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller has on numerous occasions voiced his support for a legal national lottery.
Online gambling is effectively an out-of-country activity. So I cannot see how to could be regulated in-country. Otherwise the law would have to restrict “Caymanian” persons from physically visiting gambling establishments and participating in the games when in another country. Pretty silly.
Now running a gambling website in-country is another matter.
Suggestion: legalize gambling in hotels for guests only. Then if a local resident can afford to book a room they can afford to gamble.
no more pat’s on a Sunday morning 🙁
Guess what, there will be a national lottery.
Can’t we ya e a legal lotto? Just like UK, USA?
It would generate so much money for projects.
All we need is someone like myself to account all the cash generated or it will no doubt end up in someone’s home extension going of past evidence
What a joke. This is a smokescreen to protect the big fish from the smaller fish who have been cutting in on their business. Everyone knows who is selling numbers. Let’s see which ones actually get caught.
Policing online gambling is next to impossible. Anyone can subscribe to VPN websites. So,it would be best CIG to not even attempt. Do you hear me CIG? Don’t waste the countries resources. Thank you.
As it relates to local gambling, CIG will spend a lot of resources only to fail in the end. Dominoes, cards, ludi/ludo game, bingo, raffles annnd lottery…Gambling is ingrained in Caribbean culture and it’s never going to change.
Bahamas (in the past) took the same stance CIG has taken now. Amm…Bahamas failed miserably. CIG did you know this? However, The Bahamian Govt had a “Eureka” moment and realized that legalizing, and regulating was the answer. CIG when will your “Eureka” moment come?
Obviously, we think we are smarter than the Bahamians, and the Americans (you could draw a parallel with the era of prohibition). If you can’t find a parallel, ask why there are so many lotteries, in so many States across the US.
Hmm..this is becoming tiring…UK have lotteries, Europe, Asia…on,and on it goes.
CIG, you claim to be a progressive government. Then get with the policies of the progressive world, and stop taken directives from the few people that sit on the church benches every Sunday buying their shares in Heaven. Isn’t that gambling?
The End.
Ezzard is right! National Lottery! Why does everything in Cayman have to be like pulling teeth, while stuck in quicksand?
How hypocritical. How many of our “Christian” leaders don’t frequent the casinos of Vegas, Bahamas, Cuba and the list goes on, on a regular basis to gamble. Come on people the addiction problem is no worse that the Alcohol one we now have, but that is still legal.
Legalize it and just maybe if Government used the brains God gave them, the proceeds from it can go to improving our schools and programs to help the addicted. You never know it may also help with Governments Debt.
Just motivated me to buy more Power Ball tickets!
make sure you clamp down on all the church raffles too!
waste of time trying to tell/control what grown adults can do with their own money.
This is really what the f@#% our Government is worried about?!? What a waste of time, effort and energy to “try” putting a stop to something that can’t be stopped. People will still sell numbers and people will continue to buy it. So many big fish to fry and they focus on the sprat.
There goes half the police force lol
Meanwhile, every school pta, church assembly, charity group, and fraternal organization offers “raffle tickets for a chance to win…”. Dozens of pyramid marketing schemes also running with impunity…not much difference between those and “numbers” lottos.
So it’s time then to crack down on all the charity raffles, blind auctions then.
Or MAYBE
it’s time for government to look at legalising gambling, having their on lottery, casino and scratch cards in Gas statuons.