Armed flasher charged and jailed

(CNS): A 54-year-old man from George Town has been charged with committing an act outraging public decency and carrying an offensive weapon after he reportedly exposed himself at a West Bay beach on Thursday. Police were called to the popular Cemetery Beach at about 2:30pm following the report that a man was flashing himself and committing an indecent act. Officers arrived quickly and arrested the man on suspicion of gross indecency and also found he was in possession of a knife. The man was charged and appeared before the court today, where he was remanded into custody.

