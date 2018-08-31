Armed flasher charged and jailed

| 31/08/2018
Cayman News Service

Cayman Islands courts, Grand Cayman

(CNS): A 54-year-old man from George Town has been charged with committing an act outraging public decency and carrying an offensive weapon after he reportedly exposed himself at a West Bay beach on Thursday. Police were called to the popular Cemetery Beach at about 2:30pm following the report that a man was flashing himself and committing an indecent act. Officers arrived quickly and arrested the man on suspicion of gross indecency and also found he was in possession of a knife. The man was charged and appeared before the court today, where he was remanded into custody.

