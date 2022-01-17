Known sex offender charged with indecent act

(CNS): A 53-year-old man from West Bay who was arrested last week following an incident act on 9 January at Seven Mile Beach has been formally charged with publicly doing an indecent act and criminal trespass. According to reports from a group of parents, which was widely circulated on social media, the man was performing the indecent act in front of a group of children playing on the beach and had been confronted by one of the fathers.

He was seen to be wearing an electronic tag. Police were contacted and a few days later they arrested Ronnie Rodney Ebanks, who is under a sexual harm prevention order, which was imposed in 2017 by a judge who described him as “a sexual predator and a danger to women”.

The parents had been deeply concerned about Ebanks when they saw him watching the children. When they approached him as he sat on some fallen trees on the beach between The Sovereign condos and the Dart house, they realised that he was engaged in an indecent act. After he was confronted he left the area.

Ebanks was due to appear in Summary Court today. Given the terms of his prevention order, he is likely to be held on remand.