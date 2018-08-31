Jetski collision lands one rider in hospital

(CNS): As concerns mount in the community over reckless and speeding jetski riders in local waters, two collided in the George Town area around noon Friday. The police confirmed the collision involving two jetskis and said one of the riders was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital to be treated for minor injuries. The incident was said to have happened close to the Balboa Beach on the harbour front.

The smash follows recent calls from dive operators for tougher enforcement and after an example of reckless behaviour was caught on tape. The police commissioner has also said that the this issue would be a focus for the new Cayman Islands Coast Guard.

Dive operators are particularity concerned about badly behaved jet-ski riders who do not pay attention to snorkellers and divers. One operators told Cayman 27 this week that she watched one of her dive customers narrowly escape being hit by a jet ski.

Complaints have been filed to the police by watersports operators asking for them to enforce the rules and RCIPS Superintendent Brad Ebanks, who is in charge of special operations, said that anyone found to be in breach of the relevant laws will be dealt with accordingly.

“We intend to meet with the CITA, Port Authority and the watersports operators to review the requirements and best practices for water safety and safety briefings, in order to ensure that these are conducted in a consistent and effective manner, and that any necessary changes to these requirements can be determined and implemented,” he said.

