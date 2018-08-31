(CNS): Following the launch this week of the campaign to begin a people-initiated referendum for the Cayman Islands cruise berthing project, organisers will be out and about this weekend collecting signatures. Registered voters will be able to sign the formal petition at various locations in and around George Town. Described as a grassroots initiative by concerned citizens, campaigners believe the proposed facility is a matter of national importance that should be decided by the people.

Government is moving forward with the controversial project, claiming the cruise lines will stop calling on Grand Cayman if we do not develop piers, but just this week Carnival confirmed that Grand Cayman on the itinerary of one its mega-ships for another season.

On Thursday Carnival said the Carnival Vista will re-position to Galveston, Texas from Miami next month but the ship, which carries almost 4,000 passengers, will still operate a seven-day western Caribbean cruise, calling at Grand Cayman. The Horizon, another large ship, will also be cruising into Cayman this winter.

The petitioners, who oppose the project, hope that they can collect the 5,288 signatures from registered voters to force government to hold the public ballot and make the information necessary for people to decide public.

“We call on our government to act with transparency towards its people, in the best interest of our country and all its citizens and residents, and to make full disclosures of all pertinent information relating to the proposed Cruise Berthing Facility to date, including full disclosure of the Final Business Case Study, an updated Environmental Impact Assessment and other studies and reports,” the petitioners have said.

The details of the modifications to the original design as well as the proposed cargo facilities, projected costs and financing model have not yet been revealed and the public needs to see this information to make an informed decision at the ballot.

To support the people-initiated referendum petition, residents and those not yet registered to vote, including Caymanians under 18, can sign a general petition. However, campaigners are urging those who are eligible to register as a voter to do so before the 1 October quarterly register update deadline. Those who register by then would be eligible to vote from January 2019.

Currently, the petition is available at Barcam ESSO in Red Bay, and Pure Art and Cathy Church’s Photo Centre on South Church Street. Petition signing will be available this Saturday at Hurley’s in Grand Harbour from 8am to 4pm, Centennial Towers, Countryside, Four Winds Esso and other locations.

If you would like to assist with collecting signatures, please contact email cprcayman@gmail.com. Visit the Cruise Port Referendum Cayman Facebook page for more details.

Category: Local News