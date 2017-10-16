Swimmer gets between barracuda and dinner
(CNS): A man who was swimming off Seven Mile Beach by the Westin Hotel on Friday appears to have been bitten by a barracuda, according to officials from the Department of Environment (DoE), but they said it was very unusual and there was no cause for people swimming or enjoying other water activities in the area to be alarmed. Following investigations, officers from the DoE said they believe the man encountered the barracuda while it was feeding in a school of fish.
Category: Local News, Marine Environment, Science & Nature
I’ve always heard if someone is wearing a shiny object or jewelry, a fish like a barracuda could mistaken it for dinner. I don’t know anything about coming in the way of a school of fish 🤔
Whenever I see a school of fish swimming towards me at a great rate of knots, I always think “what’s chasing them?” and try to get out of the way. Not always possible…and there are a lot of Barracuda on SMB right now.
Bara’s are like the wild dogs of the sea, most locals that snorkel will not do so with any shiny objects on, i was taught that as a kid, cause they will bite, heck one of the best things to catch them with is a silver spoon hook, this is nothing to be concerned over, after all we are invading their territory.
I’m more than a bit surprised by this report. I can remember many years ago being buddied up with an underwater photographer who was visiting Little Cayman. He was feeding a swarm of small fish to get his photos when a huge barracuda came steaming in for a snack and took several of them out but it never came near me or my buddy. I also remember an incident from my time in the Red Sea when another photographer tried to feed a big moray eel and got bitten. Are we getting the whole story here? Based on the few documented barracuda attacks that there have been it appears they (like morays) normally leave human beings well alone.
Did the swimmer see the school of fish prior to the attack? How has DOE come up with this conclusion?
