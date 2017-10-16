Swimmer gets between barracuda and dinner

(CNS): A man who was swimming off Seven Mile Beach by the Westin Hotel on Friday appears to have been bitten by a barracuda, according to officials from the Department of Environment (DoE), but they said it was very unusual and there was no cause for people swimming or enjoying other water activities in the area to be alarmed. Following investigations, officers from the DoE said they believe the man encountered the barracuda while it was feeding in a school of fish.

Category: Local News, Marine Environment, Science & Nature