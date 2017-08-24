Unity gov’t sticking with cruise port plans

(CNS): The premier has revealed that the coalition he is now leading is backing the previous administration’s cruise berthing and cargo port plans. Even though the CDP and some of the independents campaigned against this specific project, the minority members of the ‘Unity’ government have not been able to derail the controversial proposal. Delivering his presentation on the Strategic Policy Statement in the LA Wednesday, Alden McLaughlin said that tendering would begin next month and also unveiled ideas about trans-shipment business at the new cargo port.

Outlining the government’s goals to continue supporting the tourism product, he made it clear that the cruise berthing facility, which does not have popular support, is still a key government policy.

“Work to provide a modern cruise berthing facility and an enlarged cargo port has also been progressing, in particular in the redesign of the piers to dramatically reduce dredging and impact on the environment,” he said. “Preliminary designs and cost estimations are complete. Prequalification of bidders and negotiations with cruise lines are ongoing as well, as is the preparation of bid documents, with a projected tender issue date at the end of September 2017.”

The port continues to raise concerns because of the anticipated price tag, which is now believed to be in the hundreds of millions of dollars, the damage to the marine environment and the impact on the local infrastructure. Many people also believe that the benefits of a cruise facility will be enjoyed by only a few key merchants and that the negative impact on the wider overnight tourism product will harm many other stakeholder in the tourism sector.

The previous Progressive government dismissed most of the concerns raised by those who object to the project and the party is now doubling down on the size with the enhancement of cargo facilities.

“It is worth noting that this project includes an enlarged modern cargo facility, which is key to our ongoing economic development,” McLaughlin claimed. “The ability to accept larger ships will reduce shipping costs and consequently reduce the cost of goods bought locally. It will also allow fresh fruit and produce to be brought in directly from Central America by ships that now pass us by for Florida.”

He further stated that the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands was exploring interest from shipping companies that not only want to bring their larger ships here but have indicated that Grand Cayman could be a trans-shipment port for perishable cargo out of Central America.

“We will see how this develops, but at the moment the potential is certainly welcomed and will be pursued,” the premier added.

