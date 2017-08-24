WB man charged over gun and threats to woman

(CNS): A 32-year-old man from West Bay was due in court Thursday morning, having been charged Wednesday with possessing an imitation gun and threatening offences, following an incident on Sunday in the district. The RCIPS said that the man is accused of slapping a woman he knew while make threats and showing her what appeared to be a firearm tucked into the waistband of his pants. He has been charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent, causing fear or provocation of violence and common assault.

Category: Courts, Crime, Police