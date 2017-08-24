Welfare one of winners in SPS

(CNS): The elderly, indigent, disabled, veterans, seamen and retired civil servants will all be seeing a significant boost to their payments from government over the next three years after the premier announced a more than 36% increase in benefits and grants to all Caymanians who are struggling to provide for themselves. Those receiving welfare will be some of the winners in the next budget, as among the announcements in the Strategic Policy Statement made by Premier Alden McLaughlin Wednesday, he revealed that all ex gratia payments will jump from $550 to $650 next year and then $750 in 2019.

As he presented the government motion calling on the Legislative Assembly to adopt the policy document setting out the administration’s plans for the next three years starting in January 2018, McLaughlin told the members that his government would have liked to increase the poor relief by more, but $1,200 annually per person is a sustainable amount for government to cover. He also revealed that because some retired civil servants have such small pensions, which are in some cases far less than the welfare payments made to the poor, government will be making a top-up stipend to them to supplement their meagre incomes to reach the same amount as those on poor relief.

The premier has also promised a complete review of welfare programmes and improvements at the Needs Assessment Unit and in the provision of rental accommodation for those in need though he rejected any ideas about government building or buying homes for those in temporary hardship.

“Our social services and welfare programmes are inefficient and the programmes, as well as the agencies that deliver them, need reform,” he told the LA, adding that the successful implementation of change in community affairs will be one of the new government’s key priorities. “…We will address the concerns of the effectiveness of the Needs Assessment Unit as well as improve the speed at which landlords and others who provide services to our social services agencies receive payment. Both of these are major areas of complaint and we will correct them.”

The premier also said that he would be creating an Urban Development Commission to help improve the quality of life in disadvantaged communities. “As with individuals, some communities need more help than others,” he said, adding that it will start in the capital as part of the George Town revitalisation initiative but will eventually be expanded to all communities that need help.

Continuing with the government’s campaign commitment to tackle social issues in this administration, confident that the last four years secured the local economy, McLaughlin hinted that the minimum wage may also increase over the next three years. He said the government will review the minimum wage “to ensure it is keeping pace with inflation,” so that it remains relevant to the people it is intended to help.

Although government has made a commitment that it will not raise taxes or fees or enter into new borrowing, it does have plans to increase annual spending.

In addition to welfare being one of the winners, government will also be spending money on getting unemployed and underemployed Caymanians back to work by improving the job market. He spoke about investment in the overhaul of the work-permit system to make it much more transparent, coordinated with a revamped human resources department, an extension of the Ready2Work programme and investment in more apprenticeship programmes and work-based training.

The premier also revealed that there will be extra cash in the budget to improve education.

“As the provider of public education, the government has an absolute responsibility to support our young people…this government will not shirk from that responsibility,” he said. “We need to get the basics right,” he added, revealing an additional $18 million to cover special education; enhancing science, literacy and math; additional teachers as well as skills upgrading for 400 teachers and assistants; and scholarships and youth programmes.

He also revealed plans to spend around $56 million on computer software and equipment, and much-needed improvements at Savannah, Bodden Town and Red Bay Primary schools. Government will also spend some of that cash, he said, on the initial planning work for a new West Bay Primary School as well as completing the new John Gray High School.

Government will also be increasing spending for the police and creating a new border protection agency and coast guard in an effort to clamp down on criminals bringing in drugs and guns. The premier was not specific about how much more the police budget will increase but he said government was not able to meet the police commissioner’s original request to grow the service because of the costs. But he also had concerns with the request to increase the officer count “without sight of an overall plan of action,” he said, adding that government was still committed to providing an increase of 75 officers over the next three years together with added civil service support staff.

Category: Government Finance, Policy, Politics