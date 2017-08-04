Sexual biter evades jail in ‘unique’ case

(CNS): Fabian Dominique McField (26), who was found guilty of indecent assault after he bit his girlfriend’s vagina so hard during oral sex it bled, was given a chance by a judge Thursday, when he was given a probation order. In what the judge said was an unusual and unique case, McField had bitten his on-off girlfriend during a sexual encounter that she had claimed was not consensual. The jury, however, had acquitted McField of rape but had found him guilty of indecent assault.

Handing down the probation order that included a compensation order to the victim of CI$500 and attending an anger-management course, which the court heard would be provided for by his employer, the government’s insurance company, CINICO, Justice Michael Wood said that this was not a precedent but reflected the “unique circumstances of the case”.

The victim had made it clear she did not want McField to go to jail. She had praised him as a responsible man and an excellent father to their child even though they were no longer in any kind of relationship. There was no history of domestic violence between the couple who had been together for around five years before they split. McField had received glowing references and was of previous good character. The court heard that he is a committed volunteer who works with the elderly and that this incident was completely out of character.

The judge said he believed McField was reckless rather than intentional when he bit his girlfriend who had no permanent injuries. However, he warned him that he must be of good behaviour and reminded McField that had he been found guilty of rape he would have been going to jail for many years rather than getting another chance and an opportunity to go back to work.

McField had been suspended without pay from his job with CINICO following the charges.

Category: Courts, Crime